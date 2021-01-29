Breaking News
Ebonyi auto crash: 3 died, 6 injured — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ebonyi has confirmed that three persons died and six others were injured in an accident in the state on Thursday.

Mrs Stella Uchegbu, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Uchegbu said that the accident occurred on Abaomege-Afikpo Road in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

“Those six persons injured are receiving treatment at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

“One vehicle is involved, a Peace Mass Transit with fleet number 1459, a Toyota Hiace.

“Nine persons were involved, three died and six others sustained injuries,’’ she said.

