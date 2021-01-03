3 men in court for allegedly selling 150 chickens without permission

Kindly Share This Story:

Three men on Monday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly selling 150 chickens worth N450,000 without permission.

The police charged, Charles Ifesinachi, 45, Kenneth Emmanuel, 15, and Emmanuel Daniel, 29 with three counts of negligent conduct, criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the matter was reported at the Police Station by Luka Joseph, the manager of Engs Jay Poultry Farm Giri, Abuja on Jan. 1.

Tanko said that the complainant employed Ifesinachi (first defendant) as a security man on the farm but he conspired with Emmanuel (2nd defendant) also a staff of the farm and sold 150 birds worth N450, 000.

He said the birds were given to Daniel (3rd defendant) to sell.

Tanko said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 196, 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Christy Oboh prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms, citing sections 158 and 162 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

She said the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty by the law, adding that the defendants would always make themselves available to attain their trials.

The Magistrate, Mr Yusuf Ibrahim, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one reasonable surety each in like sum who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Ibrahim said the sureties must undertake to an affidavit to forfeit the bail bond if the defendants jumped bail.

He also ordered that the defendants and the sureties must provide valid means of identification to the satisfaction of the court and adjourned the case until March 2, for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

