Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Senate urges Ministry of Health to investigate unidentified ailment in Benue

On 8:15 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Senate , 5G network
senate

The Senate has urged the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Arbovirus and Vector Research Centre (NAVRC) to investigate the outbreak of an unidentified ailment in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly also urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to promptly put up surveillance to contain the disease and see to the treatment of victims, while protecting others from further contracting it.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Sen. Abba Moro (PDP-Benue) during the plenary on Wednesday.

The motion is tagged: ‘Urgent need to deal with the outbreak of a strange ailment said to be Yellow Fever ravaging Okpeilo-Otukpa and Itabano-Owukpa communities in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue’.

READ ALSONo fight to warrant reconciliation with Adams – Obasanjo

Moving the motion, Moro said that the ailment had not yet been effectively diagnosed by health authorities.

He, however, said that the Benue State Ministry of Health and Human Services had been able to intervene to some extent, having collected samples and sent the same to National Reference Laboratory.

The lawmaker said this was to establish the kind of organism that was causing the ailment.

He said that the death toll was increasing, adding that the disease was spreading to other communities.

The resolutions were unanimously adopted by the lawmakers after a voice vote pronounced by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The Benue state government had said no fewer than 17 lives were lost in the communities in November.

Some of the symptoms of the illness include fever, abdominal pain, and general body weakness, while some stool and vomit with traces of blood.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!