NEMA launches ‘Operation Eagle Eyes’, warns against reckless driving

Kindly Share This Story:



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday warned motorists against reckless driving during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Mr Segun Afolayan, the NEMA Head of Operations in the states of Ekiti, Osun and Ondo, gave the warning in Ado-Ekiti at the launch of “Operation Eagle Eye’’ to sensitise road users on the need to embrace safety measures during the Yuletide.

According to him, most accidents on Nigerian roads are avoidable, as such all efforts must be sustained toward reducing injuries and death on roads.

Afolayan said the operation, which started in the country last week, would be sustained till Dec. 31, 2020 and beyond.

He explained that the operation in collaboration with other stakeholders was aimed at reducing accident and other emergencies on Nigerian roads, following the heavy traffic associated with the festive season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operation had officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), police and the Nigeria Red Cross.

Afolayan said that the Director-General of NEMA, AVM Muhammed Muhammed (rtd), had earlier said there was need for stakeholders to work together in educating people especially motorists on the need to avoid any form of reckless driving during the yuletide.

Afolayan said the essence was to make our roads safe during yuletide period.

“As you know, this period of the year, there is always heavy vehicular movements and we want motorists to obey FRSC speed limits for them to arrive their destinations safely.

“These officers are to educate and sensitive people to drive carefully.

“We want our motorists to obey the road laws and we will advise our people in Ekiti , especially in the state capital, that they should be rest assured that we are ready and up to the challenge in terms of emergency.

“In case we have any form of emergency, our well equipped ambulance is very much available and on standby to carry out rescue mission,’’ he said.

Afolayan urged people to also caution motorists driving against the laid down rules on the road so as to avert any unfortunate incident

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: