COVID-19: Committee cancels 2020 Computer Village Fair

The Executive Committee on Computer Village Fair on Saturday said that the annual fair would not hold this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Godfrey Nwosu, Head of the Committee, said this in an interview with the Newsmen in Lagos.

Nwosu explained that the fair, which drew people from all around the world, trading and socialising, might not be in tandem with the COVID-19 protocols.

He said that in spite of some respite brought about by a decreasing number of cases, particularly in Nigeria as well as rising hopes in production of clinically-approved anti-Coronavirus vaccines, there was need to be on the side of caution.

“Everyone is always involved; the technicians, petty traders, phone dealers as well as computer dealers and accessories.

“This pandemic has affected businesses a great deal.

“We are hoping for a more conducive environment for businesses during post-COVID-19 era,’’ Nwosu said.

He, however, regretted that the fair, which often helped to resolve discords between different interest groups and associations in the computer village, was missed due to the global pandemic.

Nwosu, nonetheless, urged the government to help businesses, so that all stakeholders would participate in the fair in 2021.

