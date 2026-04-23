FG commits to Lagos-Abidjan highway project with ECOWAS, AfDB

Umahi

By John Alechenu

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the realisation of the 1,028km Lagos-Abidjan Corridor Project, a major regional highway aimed at transforming trade and connectivity across West Africa.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s backing for the project, stressing that infrastructure development remains central to the administration’s agenda.

“The Lagos-Abidjan corridor is being developed to match the scale and ambition of Nigeria’s ongoing Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway,” Umahi said during a high-level meeting with ECOWAS and African Development Bank delegations in Abuja on Thursday.

The project, connecting Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria, will feature reinforced concrete pavement and modern road design standards.

Umahi highlighted ongoing road investments, including the Sokoto-Badagry route, Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and Abuja-Kano road, among others.

However, he raised concerns about design and unequal distribution of corridor length among participating countries, saying Nigeria will develop its own design framework.

The African Development Bank described the project as a top priority, with plans to mobilise financing and kick-start an initial phase.

“Nigeria’s section is strategically important, and we’re committed to seeing this project through,” said Salawou Mike Moukaila, AfDB representative.