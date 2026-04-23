Police recruitment: PSC, NPF announce dates for written examination

The Police Service Commission (PSC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has announced dates for written examinations for applicants seeking employment into the Constable cadre of the Force.

A statement by the spokesman of PSC, Mr Torty Kalu, on Thursday in Abuja, said written examinations for both General Duty and Specialist applicants would be held between April 28 and April 30.

He said the examination would take place at designated centres across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, only candidates who successfully passed the physical and credentials screening are eligible.

“Qualified applicants are to log on to www.npfapplication.psc.gov.ng from Friday, April 24 to print their Examination Invitation Card, which indicates the specific date, time and venue of their test,” he said.

Kalu said the items required for the examination are a pen, National Identification Number (NIN) Slip from NIMC, with a clear photograph and Printed Examination Invitation Card.

He said applicants were expected to dress in white shorts, white T‑shirt and white canvas.

Kalu pledged the commitment of PSC to ensure that the recruitment process was entirely free.

He warned that any form of job racketeering, scams, or financial inducement would be met with the full force of the law.

(NAN)