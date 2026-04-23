Lagos 2027: Obasa declares support for Hamzat’s governorship bid

L-R: The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa pays a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor, Dr Olufemi Hamzat on Thursday in Ikeja.

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has expressed support for the governorship bid of the state deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

Obasa expressed his support during Hamzat’s visit to his official residence in Ikeja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy governor’s visit was part of his ongoing engagement and consultations with All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders and leaders.

Obasa praised Hamzat’s commitment to infrastructure development and loyalty to the party.

The speaker equally called for support for the governorship aspiration of the deputy governor.

“I just returned from Abuja, and the conversation remains the same – Dr Obafemi Hamzat is the next Governor of Lagos State.

“You have demonstrated unquestionable loyalty to our great party and even greater competence in serving Lagos.

“We love you, we support you, and we will do everything to ensure that we win the election,” Obasa said.

Responding, Hamzat expressed gratitude for the warm reception, highlighting Obasa’s legislative experience and political network.

He reiterated his commitment to collaborative governance.

“Lagos is a collective project. My consultations are not about personal ambition but about ensuring continuity, innovation, and inclusive development for our people,” Hamzat said.

(NAN)