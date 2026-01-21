Fire razes commercial building in Ikeja Computer Village

•Destroys items worth millions

•Traders lament

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Property worth several millions of naira were destroyed in the early hours of yesterday, when fire gutted a one-storey commercial building on Number 3, Osundairo Street, off Medical Road, in the Ikeja Computer Village area of the state.

According to eyewitness, the fire which occurred midnight, involved a commercial building, accommodating dealers in computers and accessories.

Though no casualty was recorded in the incident, but an official of Lagos State Firefighter sustained minor injuries during the operation and was administered first aid treatment on site by Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS.

Following distress alert received, men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, arrived at the scene and put out the fire to prevent it from spreading to other apartments.

Vanguard gathered that the fire outbreak was as a result of electric surge. The building is primarily used for the storage and sale of computers and accessories.

The high volume of combustible materials was said to have contributed to the rapid spread of fire.

Meanwhile, relevant agencies have commenced investigation into the incident to establish the cause(s) as well as prevent future occurrence.

The entire top floor of the one-storey building was completely razed by the fire.

According to the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, “All goods and properties worth several millions of naira stored therein were totally destroyed by the conflagration.

“Physical examination of the one-storey commercial building reveals partial compromise and requires immediate structural assessment.

“Upon arrival, LASEMA Response Team conducted Risk Assessment of the incident scene and cordoned off the activity area.

“We activated safety and precautionary measures to forestall damages to adjoining buildings and immediate environs of the incident scene.

“Prompt interventions were implemented by LRT, and other responders, to forestall escalation of fire to adjoining buildings.”

At press time, firefighting operations have successfully suppressed and contained the fire within the affected building, while continuous damping-down operations were ongoing to eliminate residual heat and prevent re-ignition.

Meanwhile, other traders, sympathisers were seen at the scene of the incident, lamenting the unfortunate situation, while victims were counting their loses.

Traders lament

The tragic incident has left many traders lamenting over the loss of their livelihoods and the destruction of their businesses.

The fire outbreak has not only caused significant property damage but has also left many stranded.

A victim, simply identified as John, in tears, lamented: “I lost sets of computers worth several millions of naira. I just restocked the shop. I am ruined.”

Hamed Animashaun, also a trader said “what is really going on. First, it was Balogun, now Computer Village. Are you thinking what am thinking?”

Also, Nwoko Oboro, who claimed he lost goods worth millions of naira, said: “After the fire, you won’t hear of any investigation; very unfortunate. Even if they investigate the incident, we will always be at the losing side.”

Peter Aloh, a trader at the market, said: “There is no smoke without fire, the smoke has been on since after the last presidential election, but now the fire has started.

“Fire upon fire. Does it mean the state governor cannot address the matter of fire in his state? Every market must have a mini fire station and every home/store owner must have a fire extinguisher,” he observed.

Kennedy Akachukwu has this to say: “People’s businesses were just burning. What a loss.”

Barclay Eke too: “Nigeria is developing? No fire trucks, no ambulances, no sanitation services, no health care services, and no good roads. Our governments have failed us seriously.”