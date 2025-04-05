5 injured in Computer Village store explosion – Police 

Lagos PPRO, Ben Hundeyin

The Police Command in Lagos State says it is investigating the explosion that occurred inside a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera dealer shop in Ikeja.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the incident happened on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Kodesho Street at Computer Village in the Ikeja area of the state.

“The scene of the explosion and adjoining areas were immediately taken over and cordoned off by operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit of the command, the Mobile Police Detachment and Conventional Police Teams.

“The scene was swept by the EOD experts of the command to ensure the safety of residents and facilitate a comprehensive investigation to determine the actual cause of the explosion,” he said.

The image maker said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Olohundare Jimoh, arrived at the scene within minutes for an on-the-spot assessment.

“While investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the explosion and other factors that might have caused the incident, the CP urges Lagos residents to remain calm and not to panic.

“The public are enjoined to go about their lawful engagements and businesses peacefully without fear or apprehension, as the scene of the explosion and the adjoining area have been rendered safe and secured,” he said.

According to him, five persons inside and around the shop that sustained various degrees of injury have been rescued and taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for medical attention.

The spokesperson said that the command assured the public of its commitment to maintaining peace and security throughout the state. (NAN)