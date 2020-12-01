APC sets agenda for reappointed INEC Chairman, tasks him on fairness

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Following the Senate’s clearance of reappointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has set an agenda for the chief electoral umpire, urging him to be unbiased and apolitical.

APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that though Nigeria’s election processes are far from perfect, there are however marked improvements recorded in series of recent elections conducted.

“The task before Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the election management body he leads is to strive further in being unbiased and apolitical”, APC stated.

The party noted that technological innovations recently introduced and deployed by INEC have greatly improved the credibility and efficiency of the election processes, saying that “we must continue to support and invest in these innovations”.

“The Party also urges INEC to continually embark on regular voter education and sensitisation to improve voter turnout and check illegalities such as vote-buying and other emerging frauds in our electioneering processes.

“In all elections, valid votes must count and the majority will of the electorate prevails. This is a creed INEC and indeed all partisans must subscribe to in the interest of our democracy”, APC added.

