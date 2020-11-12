Innoson wins `2020 Car Maker of the Year’ award

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd emerged winner of the `Car Maker of the Year’ 2020 Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Awards.

The award is endorsed by the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC).

In a seven-day voting by Nigerians via online platforms monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Innoson defeated five other nominees.

NAN reports that the other nominees are Parvir Singh (Nissan), Tokumbo Aromolaran (Hyundai), Jacky Hathiramani (Kia), and Mohammed Munir Jaafaru (Peugeot).

The awards presentations slated for December recognise and honour outstanding impacts of leaders across several sectors and industries in Nigeria.

The award also applauds excellence, achievements, performance, humanitarian activities and philanthropic gestures.

Some of the awardees indifferent categories are Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor, Olakunle Churchill, Dr Betta Edu among others. (NAN)

NAN reports that some of the award categories include: Man of the Year, Best Performing Governor of the Year, Businessman of the Year, Best Performing Minister of the Year and Best Performing LGA Chairman of the Year, among others.

NAN also reports that in the 2019 edition, while President Muhammadu Buhari was recognised with the “2019 man of Integrity (in government)” award, Las Vegas-based Nigerian billionaire Medical Doctor, Godwin Maduka was honoured and unveiled as the “2019 man of the year”.

The “Best Performing Governor of the Year” award was presented to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State while the “Best performing Senator” award went to President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan.

The prestigious award ceremony which was well attended by influential leaders in public and private sectors, public service officers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, captains of industry, legislators and stakeholders in every sector of national development, also recognised former President Goodluck Jonathan with the “Award for Peace and Democracy”.(NAN)

