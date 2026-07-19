2026 FIFA World Cup awards: Full list of winners

Spain’s defender #22 Pau Cubarsi, Spain’s midfielder #16 Rodri and Spain’s goalkeeper #23 Unai Simon pose on the podium after respectively receiving the Young Player, Golden Ball, Golden Glove awards during the award ceremony of the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

The curtain came down on the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday with Spain crowned world champions and the tournament’s award winners also confirmed following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

La Roja lifted the World Cup trophy for the second time in their history, 16 years after their maiden triumph in South Africa in 2010. Luis de la Fuente’s side also made history by becoming the first World Cup-winning team to concede just one goal throughout an entire tournament.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi in what is expected to be his final World Cup appearance, finished runners-up after falling short in the final, while England claimed third place with a thrilling 6-4 victory over France in the bronze-medal match.

Beyond the team honours, several players were recognised for their outstanding performances throughout the month-long tournament.

Below is the full list of winners and award recipients at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup winners

Champions: Spain

Spain Runners-up: Argentina

Argentina Third place: England

England Fourth place: France

Golden Ball (Best Player)

Winner: Rodri (Spain)

Spain’s midfielder #16 Rodri kisses the Golden Ball Award during the award ceremony of the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Spain midfielder Rodri was named the tournament’s best player after anchoring La Roja’s midfield throughout their triumphant campaign. His composure, leadership and control in the middle of the park were key to Spain lifting their second World Cup title.

Golden Boot (Top Scorer)

Winner: Kylian Mbappe (France)

Mbappe claimed the Golden Boot after scoring 10 goals in eight matches, becoming the first player in history to win the World Cup’s top scorer award at two consecutive tournaments. He also extended his record as the men’s all-time leading World Cup scorer with 22 career goals.

Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper)

Spain’s goalkeeper #23 Unai Simon receives the Golden Glove Award during the award ceremony of the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Winner: Unai Simón (Spain)

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón received the Golden Glove after playing a pivotal role in his country’s title-winning campaign. Spain conceded just one goal in seven matches, while Simón also set a World Cup record of 650 consecutive minutes without conceding.

Best Young Player

Spain’s defender #22 Pau Cubarsi receives the Young Player Award during the award ceremony of the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Winner: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

Spain defender Pau Cubarsí was named the tournament’s Best Young Player after a series of mature and commanding performances at the heart of La Roja’s defence. The teenager played a crucial role in Spain’s historic defensive record, helping his side concede just one goal en route to lifting the World Cup trophy.

FIFA Fair Play Award

Winner: Netherlands

The Netherlands are the winners of the FIFA Fair Play Award.

Full list of 2026 FIFA World Cup award winners

World Cup champions: Spain

Spain Runners-up: Argentina

Argentina Third place: England

England Fourth place: France

France Golden Ball: Rodri (Spain)

Rodri (Spain) Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe (France)

Kylian Mbappe (France) Golden Glove: Unai Simón (Spain)

Unai Simón (Spain) Best Young Player: Pau Cubarsi (Spain)

Pau Cubarsi (Spain) FIFA Fair Play Award: Netherlands

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