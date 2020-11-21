ECOWAS Parliament will back states on E-learning -Speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

The ECOWAS Parliament has expressed its readiness to support Member States in implementing e-learning in the various countries, using Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Parliament’s Speaker Sidie Tunis disclosed this on Saturday while delivering his closing address at the delocalised meeting of a joint committee of Parliament.

READ ALSO Agbakoba suggests path to Nigeria’s economic growth

The meeting was held by Parliament’s Joint Committee on Education, Science and Technology/Telecommunication and Information Technology/Political Affairs, Peace, Security, and Infrastructure to proffer solutions to digitising education in West Africa.

He reminded members that the challenge of effectively switching to e-learning as well as getting the right laws and infrastructure would be daunting.

He said that the presentations by experts to the committee has thrown ample light on the process, leaving the rest of the work to the parliament.

Tunis charged members to ensure strong synergy with the executive in their countries for the successful implementation.

“We are likely to face many challenges in implementing the commitments we have made at this meeting.

“However, Parliament is committed to working with Member States in areas related to Information and Communications Technology, Science and Innovation to digitally connect our societies.

“The ECOWAS Parliament stands prepared to follow up on the recommendations emanating from these discussions, and we express our unwavering commitment to working with all stakeholders to make these resolutions a reality,” he said.

The Speaker commended the Togolese National Parliament and the government of Togo, for hosting Members of Parliament.

Tunis restated his commitment to building a stronger ECOWAS Parliament through the support and cooperation of all members and states.

“I wish to further reiterate my commitment towards building a stronger ECOWAS Parliament than what I met. I expect to achieve this feat with the cooperation of all Members and other stakeholders.

“I cannot but re-emphasize the opportunity we have had to listen and learn from the experts. We now have the challenge to reflect on the possibility of guaranteeing a truly digital learning environment with unhindered access to the internet.

“The meeting has also provided a window for Parliament’s identification of a relevant intervention mechanism to make an efficient contribution to the implementation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Education and Training.

“I am optimistic that the insights provided by our Resource Persons will set the basis for actions that are expected to bring the changes we envision for our Member States,” he added.

Kindly Share This Story: