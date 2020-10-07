Tension as gunmen invade Abuja village, Pegi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Residents of Pegi village in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja were on Wednesday night thrown into confusion following the invasion of their village by gunmen and the consequent abduction of a yet-to-be-identified man.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen who were dressed in black fired sporadic shots at a Volkswagen saloon car, wounding the occupants and abducting one of them.

Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association PECDA, Mr. Taiwo Aderibigbe confirmed the incident, noting that it occurred at about 8:10pm.

According to him, security operatives had since taken over the road.

Vanguard News Nigeria

