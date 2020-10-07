Breaking News
Translate

Tension as gunmen invade Abuja village, Pegi

On 11:43 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Tension as gunmen invade Abuja village, Pegi
Pictures of the scene
Tension as gunmen invade Abuja village, Pegi
Pictures of the scene

By Omeiza Ajayi

Residents of Pegi village in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja were on Wednesday night thrown into confusion following the invasion of their village by gunmen and the consequent abduction of a yet-to-be-identified man.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen who were dressed in black fired sporadic shots at a Volkswagen saloon car, wounding the occupants and abducting one of them.

READ ALSO: No threat to your lands, Jegede assures Idanre indigenes

Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association PECDA, Mr. Taiwo Aderibigbe confirmed the incident, noting that it occurred at about 8:10pm.

According to him, security operatives had since taken over the road.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!