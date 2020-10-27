EndSARS: Osun police parades 86 suspects, recovers loots

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command on Tuesday paraded 86 suspected suspects in connection to the looting of Government and public property in the state last Saturday.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie at the State Police Command headquarters in Osogbo, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department, DCP Ajibola Hamzat said police would embark on a manhunt of the suspects after the expiration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s 72 hours amnesty, which expired tomorrow, Wednesday, October 28.

