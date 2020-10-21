EndSARS: Again, NECO reschedules examination

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

AGAIN, the National Examinations Council, NECO, said it has rescheduled the paper meant to be written on Thursday 22 October 2020, Friday 23 October 2020 and Saturday 24 October 2020.

It explained that the action was sue to the current security challenges which it noted,led to imposition of curfew by some state governments as well as closure of schools to safeguard the lives of children.”

According to the examination’s body, “The affected papers are now scheduled for 17th, 18th and 19th November 2020.”

“The examination time table for these papers will be made available subsequently,” it said in a statement, Wednesday night.

The statement signed by its Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, read:

This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been constrained by circumstances beyond its control, to reschedule the papers meant for Thursday 22 October 2020, Friday 23 October 2020 and Saturday 24 October 2020.

“The affected papers are now scheduled for 17th, 18th and 19th November 2020.

“The examination time table for these papers will be made available subsequently.

“These changes were due to the security challenges, which led to the imposition of curfew and closure of schools by some state governments, in order to safeguard lives and properties. In the circumstances , it has become difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country.

“The Council prays that the Examinations will continue on Tuesday 27 October 2020, all things being equal, with the papers as originally scheduled in the examination time table.

“Any inconvenience caused is highly regretted.”

