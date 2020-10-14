Eagleserve marks 4year, unveils CSR Foundation

Kindly Share This Story:

Eagleserve Consulting, an Abuja based brand building and marketing communication has established its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm christened The Hedge Foundation to mark its four years of existence.

The Hedge Foundation, according to the company, is to assist the less privileged individuals in the society to achieve their goals, and to help accomplish ideas that they believe could not be achieved in the nearest future.

Eagleserve, an all-round marketing communication agency known for creating cutting edge services through research based solutions was established in 2016 to assist in building bands and deliver profitable growth to clients.

Speaking on the 4th anniversary, Managing Director of the agency, Prince Shola Rotimi said, ‘’As we mark 4 years of operation in the Nigerian marketing communication industry, we will continue to strive our best to be more innovative and impactful in the Nigerian marketing communication industry market.’’

‘’In our four years of operation, and the only agency based in the north, we have strategically positioned ourselves to deliver outstanding marketing communication solutions to our clients because we have the lens, the compass and the map to navigate through this region.

‘’As we grow in society, we want to begin to carry along the less privileged individuals in our society. We want to try as much as possible to assist them achieve things they believe could not be achieved.

‘’We always pride ourselves as the first advertising agency in Abuja and the entire North of Nigeria, and as the only certified agency in the north by the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) to practice the business of advertising and marketing communications in the region,’’ he said.

Prince Rotimi added: ‘’In our short period of existence, we have been able to work on accounts mainly for government agencies, federal and state ministries, office of the Secretary to the Federal Government, amongst others.

‘’These achievements were made through the use of great analytical skills to determine best media mix for our client’s target audience. Our media planners build platforms around consumer insights which separate brands from competition in the marketplace.’’

‘’Our agency identifies unique story angles and media opportunities to find the right media outlets to reach target audiences laced with extensive experience in planning and managing special events,’’ he noted.

Eagleserve is blessed with a strong team of highly skilled professionals with several years of experience across different industries and markets and offers a full bouquet of through-the-line marketing communication, which includes planning and strategy, creative development, brand management, digital services, media planning and buying, radio/TV production and experiential.

