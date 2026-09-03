Igboho vows sustained onslaught against criminals in Southwest

Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho)

Ondo govt, monarchs back Iru Ekun security network

By Adeola Badru

Yoruba Nation activist and founder of the Iru Ekun Security Network, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has vowed to sustain the outfit’s operations against bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements across the Southwest.

Igboho said the security network would continue its operations until forests, highways and agrarian communities across the region were made safer.

He spoke in Akure, Ondo State, during the launch of the Iru Ekun Security Network in the state, according to a statement issued by his media office on Thursday.

Igboho attributed the reported reduction in kidnapping, banditry, herders-farmers clashes and other violent crimes in parts of the region partly to what he described as tactical support from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, DSS, and other security agencies.

He described security as a collective responsibility that should transcend political, ethnic and religious differences, saying the primary objective of the initiative was to restore public confidence in government’s ability to protect lives and property and create an environment conducive to socioeconomic development.

“Our commitment is to restore confidence of our people in the South West in government’s ability to guarantee peaceful and enabling environment for healthy socioeconomic developments,” he said.

According to him, the impact of the security network was already being felt, particularly in rural and agrarian communities that had previously suffered attacks by kidnappers, bandits and suspected rogue herders.

“It is visible for all to see that the ignoble activities of rogue herders, bandits, and kidnappers, who hitherto shattered the peace of our agrarian communities and other communities, have subsided since Iru Ekun Security Network began operations backed by the Police, military personnel, DSS operatives,” Igboho said.

He, however, cautioned against complacency, insisting that the network would continue its operations to prevent criminal elements from establishing safe havens across the region.

“We are not backing down or relenting until we make the South West forests, highways and agrarian communities safe for all. We cannot afford to create chances for hoodlums to turn our region to their safe haven,” he said.

Igboho also called for sustained collaboration between community-based security initiatives and conventional security agencies, saying security remained critical to the economic and social development of the Southwest.

He urged support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the establishment of Iru Ekun was aimed at further developing the Southwest and other parts of the country.

“Everything humanly and legally possible must be done to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who approved the establishment of Iru Ekun to further develop the South West and other parts of Nigeria. This can only be achieved through effective security in our region,” he said.

Addressing volunteers who joined the security network in Ondo State, Igboho stressed the need for discipline and strict adherence to established security procedures.

He warned volunteers against confronting suspected criminals without first alerting the police and other appropriate security agencies.

He specifically urged them to report suspicious activities along highways linking Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states, as well as criminal activities within their communities.

“Anytime you notice the activities of bandits on highways connecting Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states, or other criminals in your locality, you must notify the Police and other security agencies before confronting them,” he said.

Igboho also urged the volunteers to remain vigilant while operating in their communities, recalling the death of a member in Iwere-Ile, whom he said was killed during a gun duel with armed bandits.

He cautioned the volunteers to balance courage with caution, stressing that the primary objective of the initiative was to protect lives and not expose operatives to unnecessary danger.

“I want you to be at alert so that you don’t lose your life in the course of action. We are resolute and will not back down on our onslaught against bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the South West,” he added.

Igboho further attributed the reported reduction in violent crimes in parts of the region to collaboration between community-based security initiatives and government security agencies.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Government and traditional rulers have expressed support for the Iru Ekun Security Network.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and prominent traditional rulers in the state rallied support for the initiative during Igboho’s visit to Ondo.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Adetoyinbo Aladelusi, and the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin, who separately received Igboho at their palaces, pledged their support for the network.

The monarchs also urged their subjects to cooperate with Iru Ekun and other recognised security agencies, stressing the need for collective action to prevent crime and maintain peace in their communities.

The development comes amid concerns over insecurity in parts of the Southwest, particularly kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities in forests and rural communities.