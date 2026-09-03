2027: They want to stop Atiku because he wants to make life better — Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, former spokesperson of the Labour Party.

By Sekinat Osundiji

Atiku Abubakar’s spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, has alleged that efforts to revive old allegations against the former vice-president are aimed at preventing him from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Okonkwo, a lawyer and spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, made the allegation on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He was reacting to renewed scrutiny of Atiku’s dealings in the United States, particularly allegations linked to former US Congressman William Jefferson and investigations dating back to 2005 and 2006.

Okonkwo dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, insisting that previous investigations did not establish that Atiku sought or accepted a bribe from Jefferson.

“Atiku Abubakar was completely exonerated,” he said.

The ADC spokesperson questioned the timing of the renewed attention on the matter, arguing that similar allegations were repeatedly brought back into public discourse during election periods.

He also criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its continued interest in the matter, suggesting that such actions could interfere with the 2027 electoral process.

He said, “Every election year we’ll come back to the bars. But again, is this capable of rubbing off the gains that he’d likely get at the polls? No, it will not.”

Okonkwo further alleged that political interests were behind attempts to prevent Atiku from participating in the presidential race.

“The only reason they want to stop Atiku Abubakar is because he wants to come and make life better and pleasurable for Nigerians,” he said.

On the contest with President Bola Tinubu, the ADC spokesperson said Atiku was prepared to debate the president publicly ahead of the election.

“Atiku has challenged Tinubu to a debate. Officially, that statement was even signed by me,” Okonkwo said.

He maintained that Nigerians deserved an opportunity to hear directly from the leading presidential contenders on their programmes and plans for the country.

Okonkwo also defended Atiku’s position within the opposition coalition, saying the movement had brought together prominent opposition figures, including Atiku and Peter Obi, under the ADC platform.

The lawyer also distinguished between questions being raised about Tinubu’s eligibility and the allegations involving Atiku, arguing that challenging a candidate’s qualification through the courts was different from using law-enforcement agencies against political opponents.

“It should embarrass you, and embarrass me as Nigerians, that we have a president that in his own defence said that they should not let us know who he is,” he said.

Okonkwo insisted that Nigerians had a legitimate right to scrutinise the educational background and eligibility of presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 election.

“These are two different things,” he said, rejecting comparisons between Atiku’s legal challenge against Tinubu and investigations into the former vice-president.