Inspector dies after weekly police walkathon in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The Sokoto State Police Command has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Inspector Adamu Isah, a police officer attached to the Department of Operations, who collapsed shortly after participating in the Command’s weekly physical fitness exercise.

Isah reportedly collapsed on Wednesday after taking part in the Command’s weekly Walkathon held at the Police Command Headquarters in Sokoto.

The exercise, conducted every Wednesday, is part of the Nigeria Police Force’s efforts to promote physical fitness, discipline and operational readiness among personnel.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Ahmad Rufai, said the officer was immediately rushed to a hospital after he collapsed.

Despite efforts by medical personnel to save his life, Isah was pronounced dead by attending doctors.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Hayatu Hassan Shaffa, expressed grief over the death, describing the deceased as a gallant, disciplined and committed officer.

“The Sokoto State Police Command is deeply saddened by the sudden and painful loss of our colleague, Inspector Adamu Isah. He was a dedicated and gallant officer who served his fatherland with unwavering commitment and professionalism,” Shaffa said.

The commissioner said Isah was also actively involved in sports, noting that he was a member of the Command’s volleyball team and had distinguished himself as a boxer.

He described the deceased as an energetic and disciplined officer whose courage and team spirit made him a valued member of the Police family.

Shaffa extended condolences to the officer’s immediate family, relatives, friends and colleagues, assuring them of the Command’s support during the difficult period.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family during this difficult time. We pray that the Almighty God grants them the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

The commissioner urged officers and men of the Command to remain steadfast and draw strength from the life of service rendered by their fallen colleague. He also prayed for the peaceful repose of Inspector Isah’s soul.