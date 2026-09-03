2027: Our votes must count; we’ve had enough of this nonsense — Peter Obi

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By Adegboyega Adeleye

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has warned that Nigerians will no longer tolerate attempts to undermine their votes in the 2027 general election, insisting that every vote must count.

Obi stated this on Thursday at an NDC town hall meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he joined the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in engaging with Nigerians ahead of the 2027 election.

The former Anambra State governor said the electorate must have their votes counted and their choices respected during the next general election.

“Our votes this time must count, and whoever doesn’t count it, we will count the person,” Obi said.

He said Nigerians were already tired of what he described as the prevailing situation, urging anyone seeking political leadership to come out and engage directly with the people.

“We’ve had enough of this nonsense, so I assure you, let whoever wants to be anything come out and speak to us,” he said.

Obi said he and Kwankwaso were at the town hall to listen to Nigerians and respond to their concerns, stressing that aspiring leaders must be willing to interact directly with the electorate.

“That’s what Rabiu Kwankwaso and I are going to do this afternoon. We want to listen to you and answer your questions,” he said.

The NDC presidential candidate also emphasised the importance of direct engagement between political leaders and citizens, saying leadership could not be handed over to others.

“Leadership cannot be outsourced. If you want to lead, you have to talk to the people,” Obi said.

He further pledged to maintain regular communication with Nigerians if elected president, promising to make himself accessible to citizens.

“As your chief servant, I will be speaking to Nigerians daily and monthly. Every Nigerian will have an opportunity to know who I am,” he said.

Obi’s comments come as political parties and their presidential hopefuls intensify preparations and grassroots engagements ahead of the 2027 general election.