2027: Utomi-led MCE begins opposition coalition talks

Utomi

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Movement for Credible Elections (MCE) has commenced engagements with opposition political parties and presidential candidates as part of efforts to build a common political platform and consensus candidacy.

The MCE Political Commission, chaired by the convener of the movement and one of its founding leaders, Prof. Patrick Utomi, was constituted in July to lead consultations with presidential candidates and leaders of opposition parties.

In a statement on Thursday, the Media Coordinator of MCE, Comrade James Ezema, said the commission had shortlisted seven opposition parties and their presidential candidates for final engagements and possible endorsement.

Ezema said the names and profiles of the shortlisted parties and candidates would be unveiled at a press conference next week, where the commission would also announce its work plan, modalities and working sub-committees.

He said the MCE National Secretariat would assess the profiles, ideologies, electoral programmes, curricula vitae and other credentials of the candidates and parties as part of the process of determining the opposition candidate and platform it would support.

The statement said members of the commission, including Hadjia Maryam Inna Ciroma, Mrs Modupe Adelaja, Comrade Solomon Dalung, Hon. Uche Onyeagocha, Dr Olusegun Mayegun, Dr Sam Amadi, Dr Mike Iginni, Obongawan Barbara Etim James, Veteran Olawale Okunniyi and Dr Adum Ter Alex, among others to be co-opted, would participate in the engagements.

The MCE said its strategy would also take into account the outcome of the opposition summit held in Ibadan in April 2026, which it described as a basis for developing a more practical and inclusive implementation framework.

It said the process would involve negotiations on power-sharing arrangements and the preparation of a memorandum of understanding expected to be endorsed in November 2026 by participating political parties and their presidential candidates, subject to agreement.

The movement also said it would incorporate other stakeholders, including members of the G-100 Nigerians, into the negotiation process to broaden participation and develop what it described as a common pro-people and pro-democracy agenda for the 2027 elections.

According to the statement, the objective of the MCE intervention is to mobilise opposition forces around a common ideological programme and credible candidacy, while strengthening electoral competition and democratic balance.

It stressed that the initiative was not aimed at imposing a candidate or determining the outcome of the 2027 elections, but at encouraging opposition parties and stakeholders to identify areas of convergence in the national interest.

The MCE said it was also preparing to hold a leadership retreat for its members, allies and volunteers as part of efforts to strengthen internal coordination ahead of the elections.

The retreat, according to the movement, would bring together its leaders, volunteers and associates for organisational engagement, briefing and assignment of responsibilities as it intensifies preparations for the 2027 elections.

MCE said its broader objective was to deepen citizen participation, strengthen democratic institutions and promote a competitive electoral environment in which voters have credible choices.