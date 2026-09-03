No reprisal for journalists who criticise me — Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has assured journalists of his administration’s commitment to press freedom, saying those who criticise or attack him should have no fear of government reprisal.

Tinubu spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the centenary celebration of the Daily Times and the unveiling of the Nigerian Grand Book and Times Heroes Awards.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, the President said the media remained critical to Nigeria’s development, describing it not only as an instrument of information and accountability but also as a custodian of the nation’s collective memory.

“The President recognises the role of the media in shaping the destiny of the nation, and hence his commitment, in line with the Constitution of our country, to the freedom of the press.

“Let us admit openly that under this government, you can insult, attack the President and go to bed without midnight march,” he said.

Unveiling the Nigerian Grand Book, Tinubu said the publication provided an opportunity for Nigerians to document and tell the country’s story from their own perspective.

He stressed the importance of preserving Nigeria’s history, saying nations that forget their past risk repeating their mistakes, while those that understand their history can draw wisdom from their successes, learn from their setbacks and confidently shape their future.

“History should not be a museum of yesterday. History should be an instrument of engineering tomorrow. That is why a publication such as the Nigerian Grand Book is so important. It gives us an opportunity to tell our history from our own perspective,” he said.

The President said the publication would also help preserve institutional memory and celebrate Nigerians whose contributions had shaped the country’s development.

As the Daily Times marked its 100th anniversary, Tinubu urged Nigerians to look beyond the newspaper’s century-long history and focus on what the country could become in the next 100 years.

Adesina on nation-building

The keynote speaker, Nigerian economist and former President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, reflected on the journey of the Daily Times, attributing its longevity to continuity.

Delivering a keynote address titled “Daily Times @ 100, Lessons in Nation Building,” Adesina said no generation began with a blank page but inherited from those that came before it.

Speaking on governance and nation-building, he said no country could be built by one person or one administration, but by successive generations.

“Leadership is about stewardship and perhaps the greater measure of leadership is not simply what did I achieve when I was there but what better foundations did I leave behind on which a greater future can be built. That is the mindset that moves nations forward.

“Nation building is at its best when people bring their different strengths to a shared purpose. That is the Nigeria we should continue to build. Confident in our diversity, united in our purpose, ambitious for our glorious future,” he said.

Award recipients

At the event, Publisher of the Daily Times, Fidelis Anosike, gave special recognition to former editors of the newspaper, Vanguard Publisher, Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu, popularly known as Uncle Sam, and former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

Among the award recipients were the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who received the Community Impact Award; Adesina, who received the Global Impact Award; and the founding Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of ThisDay, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, who received the Media Icon of the Decade Award.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, received the Minister of the Decade Award, while the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, was named Politician of the Year.

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, received the Governor of the Year Award, while the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, received the Outstanding Governor, South-West Award.

Other governors honoured were Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Outstanding Governor, North-Central); Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State (Outstanding Governor, South-South); Peter Mbah of Enugu State (Outstanding Governor, South-East); Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State (Outstanding Governor, North-West); and Agbu Kefas of Taraba State (Outstanding Governor, North-East).

Senator representing Nasarawa West, Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, received the Outstanding Lawmaker of the Year Award, while Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, received the Lawmaker of the Year Award, House of Representatives.