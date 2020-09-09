Kindly Share This Story:

Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged Nigerians agitating for state creation to reach out to elected representatives and groups from other geopolitical zones in the country.

This, he said, was to get the support of legislators, groups, as they were key in determining if such demands could scale through in the ongoing constitution amendment exercise.

Yomi Odunuga, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement indicated that Omo-Agege made the call when he played host to members of the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU), in Abuja on Wednesday.

Also read:

Omo-Agege, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review said:

“Let me also make this clear that the constitutional review exercise is not a tea party by any means.

” It is a very tedious exercise. If you check Section 9 of the Constitution, it lays out a very difficult procedure that you must go through before you can achieve success with respect to the amendment.

“I don’t know what is in your submission but what I hear from the grapevine is that there is a likelihood that UPU is asking for a state.

“If that is right, I am sure you also know the provisions of Section 8 of the Constitution.

“That is even more tedious than every other procedure because unlike other sections of the constitution that recognises a constitution amendment bill to pass with a two-thirds majority of both chambers here it adds the two-thirds majority of the state assembly, for state creation, which is under Section 8.

“It requires the four-fifth of the majority. Even more majority than the regular two-third.

“But that is not to say it is impossible, If the demand is genuine and legitimate, there is no reason it should not succeed.

“But you have to do the needful, you have to reach out to others, you have to lobby as to why this should be the case.

“As the chairman of this committee, I am not supposed to take a position, you have to reach out to people, different geopolitical zones and make your case.

“If they see the merit in your argument, then they can, acting through their members in the house of representatives and senate, go with you and vote in support.

“You have to go out and lobby. You don’t stay at home and they reward you with a free state.

“It is only in the military that states are created by Fiat. But under democratic setup in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the procedures are well laid out under Section 9 of the constitution.

“So I like to believe that before making this submission, I assume you have your Legal Adviser in the UPU, who may have taken you through some of the processes that you have to go through.

“But as for us in the national assembly, you can always count on our support because you sent us here,” he said.

He assured the UPU representatives that federal lawmakers from the area would not support anti-Urhobo legislation in the national assembly.

He said: “As the representative of the people, we recognise and acknowledge that sovereign power resides with the people at home. They are the ones who sent us here.

“Without them, there will be no deputy president of the senate, there will be no member representing Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency, neither will there be a member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency.

“So, power resides with our people.

“The consequence of that is, we will do what our people want. We will do what is expected of us. We will be guided by the content of your submission,” he said.

Members of the House of Representatives from Delta Central including Rep. Francis Ejiroghene Waive (Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency) and Rep. Efe Afe (Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency) joined Omo-Agege in receiving the guests.

Earlier, Leader of the group and Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, Dr Matthew Ediri, said they decided to pay a courtesy visit to the deputy president of the senate after submitting their memorandum to the Secretariat of the Constitution Review Committee.

He urged the lawmaker to always protect the interests of Urhobo, using his position as the nation’s number six citizen.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: