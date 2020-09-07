Ogun reduces school hrs to 3 as it announces reopening date

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Government has announced Monday, 21 September 2020 for the reopening of schools in the state for the first term of 2020/2021 session.

Vanguard reports that the state government, however, reduced the hours for primary and secondary school to three hours.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin explained that this second phase of the reopening of schools is extended to all classes in primary and secondary schools, Technical and Vocational Colleges, and Tertiary Institutions.

Somorin explained that while primary 1 to primary 3 will go to school from 8.00 am to 11.00 am, primary 4 to primary 6 will go to class from 12.00noon to 3.00 pm.

He added that JSS 1 to JSS 3 lecture will be between 8.00 am and 11.00 am, while SS1 to SS3 will attend classes from 12.00noon to 3.00 pm.

The statement, however, said Technical and Vocational Colleges will operate their normal school hours of 8.00 am to 2.00 pm.

The statement reads “Early Child Care Development and Education classes i.e 3-5 years of age will not be resuming in public schools until the next phase of schools’ reopening”.

”Private schools are expected to take necessary measures to meet the COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, among other requirements”.

READ ALSO: Ogun state commences third phase of broiler project

”Tertiary institutions are allowed to commence reopening from 21 September 2020 as may be determined by their respective management”.

“It should be noted that the government had earlier announced that all students had been given an automatic promotion to the next class, including automatic placement for primary 6 students in public primary schools into JSS1 of public secondary schools”.

However, primary 6 pupils desirous of placement into the State-owned Boarding Schools will sit for the Common Entrance Examination on Saturday, 12 September 2020.

“The hitherto JSS3 students who have now been promoted to SS1 will write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in October 2020.

”The Statement emphasised that the COVID-19 guidelines earlier issues for reopening of schools are still in effect and include: Provision of Sick bays / Isolation rooms in schools, training and designation of some teachers as first-line responders, provision of face masks, infrared thermometers, adequate hand washing facilities and alcohol-based sanitisers for students and teachers in all schools; disinfection of the schools as well as suspension of general assembly.

“Our approach to COVID-19 pandemic management has been deliberate, focused, inclusive and carefully balanced between life and livelihood and this has manifested in the steps we have adopted to the reopening of schools, ensuring safety of our children whilst minimising disruption in their education”.

“The guidelines are applicable to all schools in the state whether private or public”.

“I enjoin our students to take full benefits of the reopening of the schools for their educational advancement and wish them a very fulfilling 2020/2021 academic year”, the statement concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: