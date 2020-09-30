Nigeria At 60: Oborevwori tasks Nigerians on peace, unity 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday tasked Nigerians on peace and unity of the country, saying no sacrifice was too much for the unity of Nigeria.

Rejoicing with Nigerians in general and Deltans in particular on the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu,

eulogised past leaders for laying a solid foundation for the development of the country.

The Speaker who expressed delight with the theme of the 60th Independence Anniversary Celebration: “Together We Shall Be,” held that there was strength in diversity and implored Nigerians to live in peace and unity.

Oborevwori said: “We should remind ourselves of the values inherent in the idea of Nigeria itself and continue to celebrate our togetherness.

“We may have our challenges as a nation like any other country but with the collective effort, these challenges are surmountable.

“I want to congratulate fellow Nigerians on the 60th Independence Anniversary of our country. As we celebrate another anniversary of nationhood, let us continue to pray for the unity of the Country and our leaders at all levels.

“As a people, let us look up to things that unite us rather than emphasizing issues capable of tearing us apart. Let us remain hopeful and steadfast for a better nation”, saying “Nigerians are resilient people full of vigour and determination.”

While urging all to be retrospective about where we are coming from, where we are and where we want to be, he said; “our Nation has come of age and so let us build on the remarkable achievements that we have made over the years because there is still much to be done in order to fulfil the dreams of our founding fathers. God bless our beloved Country”.

Enjoining “Nigerians to be hopeful; always expect and give their best to their fatherland”, he wished the people happy 60th Independence anniversary.

Vanguard News

