An editor who never left the guild: Celebrating Aremo Segun Osoba at 87

Segun Osoba

By BABA DANTIYE

On 15 July 2026, Chief Aremo Olusegun (Segun) Osoba turned 87. For many Nigerians, the occasion is an opportunity to celebrate an accomplished journalist, former Governor of Ogun State, elder statesman and one of the country’s most respected public figures. For those of us in the Nigerian Guild of Editors, however, it is also a moment to celebrate something even more enduring—a man who, despite attaining the highest levels of public service, never severed his bond with the profession that made him. If I were to describe him in one sentence, I would simply say: Aremo Segun Osoba is an editor who never left the Guild.

The Nigerian Guild of Editors has produced many distinguished professionals who went on to become publishers, media proprietors, ambassadors, ministers and elder statesmen. As they assumed greater responsibilities, many naturally became less visible in the day-to-day affairs of the profession that shaped them. Aremo Osoba chose a different path. Though he rose to become Governor of Ogun State and one of Nigeria’s foremost political leaders, he remained deeply rooted in journalism and steadfastly committed to the Guild. He stayed close to his colleagues, continued to identify with the profession and remained ever willing to contribute to its growth and prestige.

There are journalists who become editors. There are editors who become media executives. There are media executives who venture into politics. And there are politicians who, after attaining high office, gradually distance themselves from their professional roots. Aremo Osoba belongs to that rare class of Nigerians who defied this pattern. The newsroom never left him and, more importantly, neither did the Guild.

My association with Aremo Osoba spans several decades, but it became much closer following my election as General Secretary of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in 2001, when the late Mrs. Remi Oyo, of blessed memory, was serving as President of the Guild. Those were defining years in the life of our organisation. Throughout that period, Aremo Osoba remained one of the Guild’s dependable pillars. He was always available with wise counsel, sound judgment and quiet encouragement whenever the leadership sought his advice.

What impressed me most was that he never sought recognition for his contributions. He did not need an office to exert influence. His authority came from experience, credibility and the respect he had earned over many decades of distinguished service to journalism. He believed that the Guild was bigger than any individual and that every editor had a responsibility to protect its integrity and strengthen its unity.

As our relationship grew, I came to know him beyond the public image. He treated me with warmth, affection and genuine friendship. He never made me feel that I was dealing with a former governor or a national political figure. Rather, he related to me as a colleague and a member of one professional family. His humility remains one of the qualities I admire most about him.

At numerous Nigerian Guild of Editors conferences, the Annual All Nigerian Editors Conference (ANEC)—initiated in 2004 during my tenure as President of the Guild—lectures, seminars, award ceremonies and other media engagements, we regularly met and shared memorable moments. Those occasions provided opportunities for meaningful conversations on journalism, governance, leadership and the future of Nigeria. Listening to him was like attending a master class delivered by someone who had experienced virtually every aspect of the media profession and public service.

Beyond the formal sessions, the social moments at Guild gatherings also remain memorable. Many colleagues will fondly recall his graceful dancing steps during gala nights, induction ceremonies for new members and Fellows, and other informal interactions. These lighter moments revealed another dimension of his personality—his warmth, humility and ability to connect effortlessly with colleagues across generations of the journalism profession.

One remarkable characteristic of Aremo Osoba is his consistency. Public office never changed him. Political prominence never detached him from journalism. Even after serving as Governor of Ogun State and becoming one of Nigeria’s leading political figures, he remained approachable, accessible and genuinely interested in the welfare of journalists and the progress of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

It is, therefore, not surprising that he hardly misses major and not even so major media events. Whether it is the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ Annual National Convention, the All Nigeria Editors’ Conference, a memorial lecture, a book presentation, an anniversary celebration or any significant gathering of media professionals, Aremo Osoba is usually there. His attendance is never a mere formality. It is a demonstration of his enduring loyalty to journalism and to the Guild that has remained his professional home.

His presence at such events sends a powerful message to younger journalists. It tells them that journalism is not merely a stepping stone to other careers but a lifelong calling deserving of commitment and pride. It reminds them that professional relationships should be nurtured and sustained, regardless of whatever heights one may attain in public life.

Mentorship has also become one of the defining features of his extraordinary life. Across generations, countless journalists, editors, publishers and media managers have benefited from his guidance and encouragement. He mentors not by issuing instructions but by leading through example. He follows the careers of younger colleagues, celebrates their successes and quietly offers advice whenever necessary.

His journalism career is already firmly established in Nigeria’s media history. Beginning at the Daily Times, he distinguished himself as one of the country’s finest investigative journalists before rising to become Editor and later Group Managing Director. His stories were respected because they were accurate, courageous and professionally executed. He earned the confidence of readers and the respect of colleagues through competence rather than sensationalism.

When he later ventured into politics, he carried those same values into public office. His administration as Governor of Ogun State reflected discipline, accountability and dedication to public service. Yet political success never erased his identity as a journalist. He remained proud of his professional roots and never hesitated to identify with his colleagues in the media.

The Nigerian Guild of Editors has benefited immensely from his continued involvement over the years. Successive leaderships have drawn from his wisdom and institutional memory. His interventions have often promoted unity, stability and professionalism within the Guild. Younger editors continue to see in him a model of ethical leadership, while older colleagues value his unwavering commitment to the ideals upon which the Guild was built.

In an era when public recognition sometimes breeds distance and titles create barriers, Aremo Osoba has remained refreshingly different. He has demonstrated that greatness is measured not only by the offices one occupies but also by the relationships one preserves. He has shown that humility is compatible with achievement and that leadership is ultimately about service.

For me personally, I remain deeply grateful for his friendship, encouragement and confidence over the years. His guidance strengthened my own commitment to the Guild and reinforced my belief in the enduring values of ethical journalism. Like many others across the country, I have benefited immensely from his generosity of spirit, his readiness to share experience and his unwavering faith in the future of the profession.

As Nigeria celebrates Aremo Segun Osoba at 87, we are celebrating far more than longevity. We are celebrating a lifetime devoted to journalism, public service and nation-building. We are celebrating a man whose influence extends beyond newspaper pages and political office into the lives of generations of journalists whom he has inspired and mentored.

For many of us in the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Aremo Osoba is much more than an elder statesman or a former governor. He remains, above all, a trusted colleague whose passion for journalism has never diminished. His unwavering presence at Guild activities, his readiness to mentor younger editors and his enduring commitment to the ideals of the profession have made him, in every sense, an editor who never left the Guild.

As he celebrates his 87th birthday, I join his family, friends, colleagues and countless admirers across Nigeria and beyond in thanking Almighty God for a life of uncommon accomplishment and selfless service. I pray that God grants him continued good health, strength, peace of mind and many more years of fruitful service to journalism, our country and humanity.

Happy 87th Birthday, Aremo. Your life remains an enduring testimony that while offices come and go, character, friendship and professional loyalty are the true measures of greatness.

*Dantiye, MON, mni, FNGE, is a former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Kano State, and former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.