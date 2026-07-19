How NUPRC is rebuilding confidence in Nigeria’s oil sector

Eyesan

By YINKA ADETUTU

About six months after assuming office as Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan is pursuing a strategy centred on regulatory certainty, faster decision-making, operational efficiency, and transparent governance. The early signs are reflected in stronger production, renewed investor interest, and growing confidence in the licensing regime.

The 2025 licensing round closed with encouraging headline figures, but the composition of participants was even more significant. In addition to Nigerian indigenous companies, the round attracted substantial interest from international oil companies and, for the first time, meaningful participation from international independents. These operators bring frontier capital and deepwater expertise and have previously favoured more accommodating regulatory environments.

That shift did not happen by accident. It happened in a context that Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, six months into her tenure as Chief Commissioner/Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), is deliberately constructing.

“The level of participation tells me people have faith in the industry,” she says. “Not just Nigerian companies, IOCs and international independents. That is a signal. The question now is whether we build on it, and that depends entirely on whether the regulatory environment continues to move in the direction we have set.”

Nigeria’s upstream production data for June 2026 offers the clearest evidence yet that the direction is holding. Combined crude oil and condensate output reached 1.735 million barrels per day, 104 per cent of Nigeria’s Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production quota of 1.5 million bpd, and the highest crude figure recorded since April 2020.

The month-on-month trajectory is equally telling. Output has risen consecutively from 1.62 million bpd in January to 1.48 million bpd in February to 1.54 million in March, 1.66 million in April, and 1.7 million in May. This sustained curve is attributed by the NUPRC to operational stability, completion of scheduled maintenance, and the absence of significant infrastructure outages during the period.

Gas production followed a similar trend, reaching 7.93 bcf per day in May, up from 7.88 bcf/d in May 2025. Non-associated gas contributed 3.98 bcf/d, slightly surpassing associated gas for the first time. This marks a structural shift driven by dedicated gas development initiatives. Domestic gas sales increased to a record 2.18 bcf per day, while flaring was reduced to 0.57 bcf/d, or 6.9 per cent of total production, reflecting Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to end routine flaring by 2030.

For Eyesan, the domestic sales figure carries particular weight. “This is not only a production story. It is a story about an industry beginning to serve the country it sits inside — more gas reaching Nigerian homes, Nigerian industry, Nigerian power. The numbers matter. What they represent matters more.”

Eyesan came from NNPC, with 30 years on the operator side of every regulatory conversation she now oversees. She had been Executive Vice President Upstream, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, and led the team that doubled NNPC’s subsidiary production from 150,000 to 300,000 barrels. She also negotiated the closure of the long-running PSC dispute that lasted nearly a decade.

She joined the commission with a clear understanding of its external perception but found its internal dynamics to be more complex.

The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) provided the legal architecture. What the sector needed and what the commission had not yet fully delivered were predictable regulation, faster decisions, stronger governance, and institutional credibility that turns a framework on paper into market confidence.

“Policy is only relevant in a functional industry,” she told the sector in her first address as Chief Executive. “Effective policy relies on a robust industry. And steering the sector towards strength, resilience, and forward-thinking progress depends on collective participation.”

The three pillars she established on her first day — production optimisation and revenue growth, regulatory predictability and speed, and safe, well-governed, sustainable operations — have continued to guide the commission’s actions over the past six months.

The CCE-Operators Leadership Forum, announced on her first day as starting immediately, is running. Every month, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), and emerging players meet with the commission to review approval timelines, production restoration, and infrastructure integrity. For an industry that long saw NUPRC as distant and sometimes opaque, the forum represents more than a meeting; it marks a change in the relationship.

The commission’s operations are being digitised end-to-end: correspondence, permitting, reporting, and financial systems. Approval processes have accelerated. A 90-day programme to fast-track near-ready field development plans, well interventions, and rig mobilisations was among Eyesan’s first actions upon assuming office.

In March, the commission signed the PEL5 agreement with SeaSeis Geophysical Limited and TGS, authorising new 3D seismic acquisition across 11,700 square kilometres offshore the Eastern Niger Delta in water depths of 400 to 2,800 metres. This area is considered Nigeria’s most prolific yet geologically complex acreage. The licence is designed to provide high-quality broadband 3D seismic data that enables informed exploration decisions.

“Exploration is fundamentally driven by confidence in data and processes,” Eyesan said at the signing. “PEL5 is about ensuring that the subsurface case for Nigeria’s offshore acreage is made as compellingly as it can be and that investors have the data quality they need to make decisions with confidence.”

The commission is addressing regulatory friction that has historically increased costs and complexity in upstream operations. A new framework with the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority will harmonise overlapping requirements, moving toward a single-window approach where operators submit data once instead of fulfilling duplicate obligations across agencies.

“When you have multiple laws, you will likely have higher costs because each law comes with its own fees and charges,” Eyesan says. “The only way to safeguard investments is to reduce the cost of operating here.”

In June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) visited the commission’s headquarters to commend its work. The Statistician-General, Adeyemi Adeniran, praised NUPRC for its transparency in oil and gas data publication and proposed deeper institutional collaboration, noting that without the commission’s data, the NBS cannot effectively release Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures.

This recognition is difficult to achieve and directly addresses the credibility gap the commission is working to close.

The presidential mandate of 2 million barrels per day by 2027 and 3 million by 2030 defines Nigeria’s upstream agenda. Eyesan approaches this not as a political target but as an engineering challenge, and is clear about what is required to achieve it.

“We are rushing against time,” she says. “If we are serious about ramping up production, we cannot rely solely on in-country resources. We need to bring in people who have done this at scale internationally and be honest about whether our processes are designed to attract them.”

For the 2026 licensing round, the commission is preparing to enhance international independent participation. While local players are gaining valuable experience in shallow-water assets, she notes that the capital and technical demands of deepwater development require a complementary investor class that Nigeria has not previously cultivated with sufficient intent.

On climate, the commission has directed all upstream operators to transition to measurement-based methane and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reporting by January 2027. This shift from estimation to verified, science-based emissions accounting aligns with Nigeria’s net-zero commitment by 2060 and its 60 per cent methane reduction target by 2035. The directive aims to meet Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) obligations and establish data credibility that attracts climate-focused international investment, where robust Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) systems are essential.

Service-level agreements, the most significant of her December commitments, are under development. Once published, they will mark the first time NUPRC has made formal, time-bound, and publicly accountable commitments to the industry regarding its regulatory performance. Eyesan believes the impact on investor confidence will extend beyond process efficiency.

Human capacity remains the underlying issue to which she most frequently returns. “In the years following the PIA, the industry contracted. Investment pulled back, activity slowed, and the pipeline of people being built for the sector’s technical and operational demands shrank. Growing production is not only about acreage and capital.

It is about the people who can execute at the level this ambition requires. The commission has a role in rebuilding that pipeline and intends to play it with the same seriousness we bring to everything else,” she points out.

On her first day, Eyesan stated that success would be measured not by the volume of policy but by tangible outcomes for Nigerians. Six months later, these outcomes are evident in production figures, investor interest, institutional credibility, and the quality and transparency of sector data.

The targets set in December remain the benchmark: faster approvals, increased and more secure production, credible licensing, world-class safety, and trusted data and governance. Progress is evident, but the remaining challenges are also clear.

This clarity regarding both progress and outstanding work best reflects the current position of Nigeria’s upstream regulatory commission at the midpoint of its most significant year in a decade.

lAdetutu writes from Abuja