IMO: Uzodimma deploys 10 mobile clinics to rural communities

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, deployed ten mobile clinic trucks to Imo rural communities. The trucks which were launched in partnership with the church took place at the Government House in Owerri.

The governor while given reasons for launching of the ten mobile clinic trucks said that the decision came after a medical survey conducted in the communities and that it was discovered that 70 percent of the causes of deaths in the rural areas were from avoidable sicknesses.

He pointed out that only the poor, indigents are to benefit from it.

According to the governor, “This is to strengthen our health insurance scheme and posting our drug revolving funds so that at any given time we have quality healthcare to give to our people.

“We did a medical survey on the deaths in the rural areas and we discovered that 75 percent of the causes of deaths in the rural areas are from avoidable sicknesses that is why we launched these ten trucks to move them into the rural areas.

“And according to a report that to put up the health centres in Imo state to function fully that it requires a minimum of eighteen months.

“So, as a responsible government, we have entered a memorandum of understanding with the church we decided to use the church not only that they critical stakeholders they already on humanitarian grounds providing humanitarian services.

“For entrusting our Medicare in their hands we have no doubt that it would boost their strength and boost their professional medicare to our people at the rural areas to the indigents, impoverished and the poor.”

The governor pointed out that, “Every mobile clinic is provided with 4 nurses and two doctors and our transition committee chairmen in the different local government areas, will monitor the process and make sure that the drugs and treatment are given to the indigents, impoverished and poor people.

“Let me warn that the treatment are free of charge nobody should commercialize them and if you are caught you will be dealt with for doing so.”

