Black Valentine: How 15 Abia wedding guests perished in auto crash

“I begged God to take my life and restore theirs” – Groom

•Survivors recount ordeal

•FRSC, transport firm refute alcohol allegation

By Steve Oko

What was meant to be the happiest day of Mr MacDonald Okechukwu’s life turned into a lifelong nightmare?

Okechukwu woke up on Saturday, February 14, 2026 – Valentine’s Day – full of excitement. It was his wedding day. But before nightfall, no fewer than 15 of his guests were chilling in the mortuary. They met their tragic end in a fatal auto crash that shattered families and scarred the newlywed couple forever.

Love story cut short by tragedy

Okechukwu, from Umuebe Amoji Orlu in Imo State, is a graduate of Petroleum Engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri. He met his wife, Marble Amarachi Nnamani, a graduate of Applied Biology from Amagunze in Enugu State, during their National Youth Service Corps year at Osiosioma, Abia State in 2022.

The couple also served as ad-hoc presiding officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, during the 2023 governorship election in Abia.

After years of courtship, they agreed to hold both their white wedding and traditional marriage on Valentine’s Day, a date they believed symbolised love.

They had concluded the church wedding in Enugu and moved to the bride’s compound in Amagunze, Nkanu, for the traditional ceremony and reception.

Return trip ends in misery

Guests who travelled from Umuahia, Abia State, mostly family members and traders from Bonny Street Market, departed after the reception in a 32-seater coaster bus. Barely 30 minutes into the journey, tragedy struck.

After leaving Four Corner Junction and approaching the entrance of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ozalla, on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, the bus said to be driving against traffic, collided head-on with an oncoming articulated truck (trailer).

Twelve passengers, including the driver, reportedly died instantly. Three others later died in hospital. Several survivors sustained various degrees of injuries.

I prayed God to take my life and restore theirs — Groom

Speaking from his location, Okechukwu who sounded traumatised , said his life had been “completely shattered.”

“The day we trusted God to be the happiest day of our lives turned out to be the saddest. Most of those who died were my family members and friends, people I grew up with, traded with, lived with,” he lamented.

According to him, one of the victims was his cousin, who died alongside his mother-in-law. The cousin was also a key member of the wedding planning committee.

“When I heard the news, I begged God to take my life and restore theirs. How do I explain that people died after attending my wedding? Some of them, I personally took wine to their shops to invite them,” he lamented.

The 28-year groom added that his wife, a graduate of Applied Biology from the Enugu State University of Technology, ESUT, is yet to recover from the trauma of the tragedy.

“People keep asking, ‘What kind of ill luck is this?’ But I try to console her. We just pray God vindicates us.”

Conflicting accounts on cause of crash

There have been conflicting narratives on the cause of the accident, including allegations of alcohol consumption inside the bus. The groom said he could not confirm any of the claims because he was not with the guests in the same bus.

“Some people said there was shouting inside the bus. Others said the driver was drunk. Some said he wasn’t. I wasn’t there. When something like this happens, people will talk. Only proper investigation can reveal the truth.”

Survivors narrate ordeal: ‘It happened like a flash’

One of the survivors, Joseph Unya, 37, from Afikpo, Ebonyi State, said the crash happened “in a flash.”

Unya, a father of two and a labourer at Bonny Street Market, said the driver was advised not to speed but confirmed the bus was driving against traffic.

Unya who said he was involved in offloading of rice and beans, is currently receiving treatment for a fractured leg at a traditional bone-setting home in Umuahia.

Another survivor, Joel Okezie, 35, a mobile phone technician from Isieke Ibeku, Umuahia, said he sustained fractures on both legs and a neck injury.

“I thank God I came out alive, but the pains are heavy,” he said from his treatment centre.

Families in shock

For Glory Chiamaka Orji, 27, the pain is still unreal. She lost her father, Mr Sunday Nkemakolam, from Isuochi, Umunneochi LGA. “An unknown number called me around 8pm. Since then, it has been like a dream. My father was hale and hearty before the journey,” she cried.

A popular Master of Ceremony in Umuahia known as MC Counsellor who reportedly anchored the wedding reception was among the victims.

A resident told our Correspondent that his church member would have also boarded the bus but was advised against the journey by his pastor’s wife who told him to drive in his own car if he must make the trip. Thank God he heeded advice!”, he screamed.

Traders at Bonny Street Market said no fewer than eight traders died

A trader who preferred anonymity, narrated with frenzy, how a gospel preacher (a policeman) who had always visited the market to preach, in one of his recent outings predicted that he a sensation of a mass burial around the area.

According to her, the preacher had made an altar call urging traders to come for a special prayer session but not many people took him seriously thinking it was the normal way some preachers make merchandise of the gullible.

She said she missed the victims dearly especially a man she said was popularly known as Mbaise, who was exceptionally good to everyone.

“Any time our light or borehole sumo had issues, Mbaise would be the one to fix it immediately. He was a father of five and his children are still tender. How will the wife cope? This life is not normal “, she yelled.

Chairman of Bonny Street Traders Association, Mr James Edeh, while speaking with Vanguard, described the incident as horrific.

He appealed to the State Government to intervene so that the injured persons could receive the best of medical attention.

Transport firm reacts: ‘driver never touched alcohol’

Mr Daniel Nwankwo, who works with the owner of the transport firm, dismissed claims that the driver, Onyenso, was drunk. Speaking with our Correspondent, he said:”Onyenso worked with us for 18 years. He drove tankers and trailers. He never drank alcohol.”

Nwankwo, who also attended the wedding ceremony, said he personally served the driver his last meal before he embarked on the return trip.

“I gave him his last meal that day – rice, chicken and salad. I even asked if he wanted a drink; he said no.”

Nwankwo explained that bottles allegedly seen in the bus came from a trailer conveying drinks that collided with the vehicle, stressing that the claims of alcohol consumption were unfounded. “We are pained that he is not alive to defend himself”, he regretted.

According to him, Onyenso said he needed to rest in the vehicle ahead of the return journey that evening. “I told him to take care and that I would see him when I returned to Umuahia. That was our last conversation.”

Nwankwo added that he was initially supposed to be in the vehicle but was told it was already full. “Less than 35 minutes later, we got news of the accident. When we rushed to the scene, it was chaotic.”

Explaining why the driver allegedly drove against traffic, Nwankwo blamed the poor condition of the Port Harcourt-bound lane of the Enugu–Lokpanta section of the expressway.

“From Four Corners to Lokpanta, almost every vehicle drives one way because the other lane is in terrible condition. During the rainy season, even the smooth lane becomes a death trap,” he said, recounting his own near-accident experience on the road.

“I don’t know what the contractor poured on the Enugu -bound lane after Better Life Junction at Lokpanta through Isiagu junction and Awgu. It is so slippery especially when it rains that vehicles fall like sick fowls. I one day I counted about 10 accidents on that lane”

He questioned why the federal government had not held the contractor accountable, noting that unfamiliar drivers often fail to reach their destinations safely on that stretch.

When contacted, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Ngozi Ezeoma, said the crash occurred outside her jurisdiction and declined to comment extensively. However, she questioned reports alleging that the driver was drunk.

“Road Safety did not confirm that the driver was drunk. The chief driver of the park and people who knew him confirmed that he does not drink alcohol,” she said, describing reports to the contrary as false.

Ezeoma, however, cautioned motorists against driving against traffic, describing it as a clear violation of road safety regulations.

“If he truly took one way, that is a route violation. Speeding could also have contributed. Excessive speed worsens the impact of crashes,” she said.

She stressed that human error remains the leading cause of road accidents. “If the road is bad, slow down. Even if it is smooth, drive moderately. We sensitise drivers daily, conduct alcohol tests, and stop drunk drivers from driving. But ultimately, we are not the ones behind the steering,” she added.

Abia govt steps in, directs immediate identification of victims

Meanwhile, the Abia State Government had expressed sadness over the incident, and directed that the victims and bereaved families be identified for possible assistance.

A statement by the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Mrs Ngozi Blessing Felix, said the Ministry had been directed by Governor Alex Otti, “to immediately engage with the bereaved families and injured survivours to assess their needs and compassionate relief intervention.”

“Abia State Government stands in solidarity with all those impacted by this painful loss, and assures them of its continued support during this difficult period”, the statement read.

The State Government re-stated its commitment to promoting road safety awareness and collaborating with relevant authorities to reduce occurrence of such tragic incidents.