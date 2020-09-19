Alleged sex-for-mark video: IMSU students get 7 days to prove allegation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

Students of Imo state University, IMSU, Saturday got a seven days ultimatum to present to the public a sex-for-grade video involving one of their lecturers, Professor Victor Njoku of Chemistry department, as failure to do so those behind the viral naked video of Njoku, would face the music.

This warning was delivered in Owerri by the state coordinator of Progressive Graduate of the Department of Pure and Industrial Chemistry of the university, Comrade Munonye Obinna and co-coordinator, Frank Ufomadu.

They said that based on their findings, Professor Njoku’s private residence was invaded by “character assassins” and they got a naked video of him and posted it on social media to destroy his reputation.

The group also said that 21 days have also been given to render an unreserved apology to Njoku.

According to them as captured by Vanguard, “We the graduate of Industrial /Pure Chemistry who are the Children and products of Prof. Njoku Victor hereby stand on the above biblical injunction as quoted above to unequivocally criticize and frown over the action of the suspected character assassins that secretly invaded and exposed the nakedness of Prof. Njoku to the public.

“We urge them to tender an unreserved apology to Prof. Victor Njoku within 21days or risk being cursed like Canaan. With reference to Genesis 9:28, we could only deduct that exposing a father’s nakedness prolongs the life of the father. Prof. Njoku is already blessed by God with long life but those that shared, spread and multiplied the viral video may be cursed to perpetual Bondage of poverty, including their children(Genesis 9: 25).

“We also call on all student of Imo State University who has any substantive evidential proof of Prof. Njoku’s involvement in sex for marks to testify in public within the next 7days.

“Conclusively, we wish to draw the attention of the entire Imo State University Community that the secret invasion of Prof. Njoku’s Privacy as evidently recorded by the viral video was not done within or around the premises of Imo State University Campus.

“Therefore we have not and cannot indict the school security as master minders of the unnecessary invasion and exposure of the nakedness of one of the adjudged best lecturers in Imo State University. A stitch in time saves nine.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

