Alleged sex-for-marks: IMSU students to face IGP as ultimatum elapses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

Students of the Imo State University said to be involved in the sex-for-marks viral video against one of their lecturers Professor Victor Njoku of the chemistry department, would now face the Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, for failure to submit prove against Njoku’s involvement in sex-for-marks allegations.

This was the decision taken Friday in Owerri, by the leaders of Progressive graduates of chemistry and industrial chemistry of IMSU, led by the coordinators, Comrade Munonye Obinna and Frank Ufomadu.

They said that the decision to write to IGP came after their seven days ultimatum given to the IMSU students had elapsed without any evidence.

The group leaders had claimed that the private residence of the lecturer, Njoku was invaded by character assassins and a naked video of Njoku was taken and sent out to the social media.

According to them as captured by Vanguard, “Sequel to the 7 days ultimatum given to every student of Imo State University who has any substantive evidential proof of Prof. Njoku’s involvement in sex for marks to testify in public which elapsed on Saturday 26th September 2020.

“We hereby state as follows: “No single student has either come in public or secret to testify to the

viral allegation of sex for marks levelled against one of the most respected Senior Lecturers in Imo State University, Prof. Njoku Victor.

“We the progressive graduates of chemistry and industrial chemistry of Imo State University wish to notify the entire Imo State University community that Prof. Njoku has been vindicated as it is now very convincingly clear to all that Prof. Njoku Victor has never involved in sex for mark since he started work in Imo State University till date.

“We hereby call on publishers of various media houses, hosts of online websites and social media to retract, refute and expunge all negative forms of stories, nude pictures and videos reportedly recorded and published against the good image of Prof. Njoku Victor, within the next 10 days or face the wrath of the law.”

They warned that “We shall officially petition the Inspector General of police to fish out all those behind the

dastard act and ensure they are prosecuted for breach of fundamental human right, sexual harassment and criminal invasion under section 37 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is now very convincingly proven that the viral media propaganda and fabricated allegation against Prof. Njoku Victor is handwork of mischief markers and character assassins.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: