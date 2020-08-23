Reduce appointees, forgo security votes, invest the money in agriculture — Agric workers tell Govs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

National President of the Nigeria Union of Agricultural and Allied Employees NUAAE, Comrade Simon Anchaver, has called on State Governors to reduce the numbers of their political appointees and forfeit their security votes.

This, according to him, will make more resources available for investment in the agricultural sector, which will, in turn, create more jobs opportunities and improve the nation’s economy.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti, the NUAAE Chairman explained that more attention must be given to agriculture if the country is determined to build a strong economy.

Comrade Anchaver who spoke during the delegate congress of Ekiti Chapter of the union said the current economic crisis being faced by the country was as a result of over-dependence on oil at the expense of other rich sectors particularly agriculture.

Represented by the National Trustee of the union, Comrade Ogundana, Comrade Anchaver expressed concern over the refusal of some state governments to implement the #30,000 new minimum wage.

Comrade Anchaver also urged government to waive or reduce taxes on agricultural implement and equipment to make agriculture attractive to youths.

Also, Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, Ekiti State chapter, Mr Kolapo Joshua charged those in the agricultural sector to propose more ideas to government on how to develop the agricultural sector and harness its benefits for economic development.

” You should be the one laying the golden eggs,” the NLC chairman told those working in the agricultural sector.

In a remark, the Ekiti State Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Establishment, Mr Bayo Opeyemi promised that the state government would continue to invest in the agricultural sector for food security.

VANGUARD

