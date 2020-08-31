Police deny another ritual killing in Akinyele

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

FOLLOWING the widely publicised news of the murder of a lady, Daramola Mary, an 18-year old who was alleged to have been raped to death by one Toheeb Ganiyu, from the Alabata town in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, the state police command, has, however, denied the widespread news, disclosing it was not a case of ritual killing, but a case of suspected murder that occurred between two lovers that later turned sour.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, made the disclosure on Monday evening, in a press statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, adding that the suspect has later been arrested and preliminary investigation was carried out on him at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Moniya, where his statement was obtained under caution before being transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, CID Iyaganku Ibadan for discreet investigation where he is presently under custody.

The police boss noted that: “This is not another ritual killing in Akinyele Local Government community as widely reported.”

“Information received from the Divisional Police Officer, DPO Moniya revealed that, on Monday 24/08/2020 at about 2000hrs, one Toheeb Ganiyu ‘m’ of Alabata town in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan was alleged to have taken one Daramola Mary ‘f’ 18years, his supposed girlfriend to his house and fed her with trophy beer before having canal knowledge of her.”

“Consequent upon this, Mary was later met dead with traces of semen on her private part and bloodstain on her mouth.”

“The CP wishes to further reiterate that, it was not a case of ritual killing as widely publicized on the social media, but a case of suspected murder that occurred between two lovers that later eventually turned sour thereafter,” Enwonwu added.

The police boss, however, appealed to parents and guardians to monitor their children movement and where they usually visit to prevent this type of ugly occurrence in society. Likewise, while urging youths and teenagers to be actively involved in positive activities to enable them gain skills, knowledge, self-esteem and thereby shone acts that are capable of causing break down of law and order.

“Consequently, the command still remains committed to the protection of lives and property of the good citizens of Oyo State.”

“The CP further assures that adequate security measures have been emplaced in nooks and crannies of Ibadan metropolis and the entire Oyo State as a whole as we approach the ember months and beyond,” he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

