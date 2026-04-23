Saudi Arabia appoint new coach for World Cup after sacking Renard

Saudi Arabia

Georgios Donis has been appointed as the new head coach of Saudi Arabia ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the country’s football federation (SAFF) announced on Thursday.

The Greek takes over following the sacking of Herve Renard earlier in April — less than two months before Saudi Arabia open their World Cup campaign against Uruguay on June 15.

In a post on social media, the SAFF said that Donis’ contract would run until July 2027.

The 56-year-old has coached in his native Greece, including spells in charge of AEK Athens and Panathinaikos, as well as in Saudi Arabia.

Donis was most recently in charge of Saudi Pro League club Al Khaleej, who he joined in 2024.

He follows in the footsteps of Renard, who oversaw Saudi Arabia’s qualification for a seventh World Cup finals tournament, and their third in a row.

Saudi Arabia will face Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde in Group H at this year’s World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

AFP