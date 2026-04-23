Okpebholo receives Seyi Tinubu, City Boy Movement officials in Edo

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo, on Thursday, received the leadership of the City Boy Movement, including the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawale, at the Government House, Benin.

Okpebholo described the group as a well-coordinated platform that Nigerians should support, irrespective of age differences and political affiliations.

He said the movement’s drive aligned with the push for a more enduring and prosperous nation.

He expressed confidence that its emergence would help reposition the Nigerian youths towards realising a more progressive country.

The governor also assured the team of his support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the movement is a youth-driven political advocacy organisation that is focused on supporting Tinubu’s administration and re-election.

It seeks to mobilise young people, aged 18 to 50, for constructive engagement in politics, policy understanding, and community development, with the aim of bridging the gap between grassroots citizens and government.

The delegation was led to the Government House by its grand patron and the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, as the group began its South-South regional tour, aimed at galvanising the youths for nation-building.

Speaking earlier, the minister said the team was in Edo to seek the support of the governor and fellow Edo youths in realising the movement’s goal.

Other speakers at the meeting echoed the call for youth collaboration, ahead of 2027.

The movement is scheduled to meet with youths across Edo’s 18 local government areas before continuing its tour to other states in the region.

(NAN)