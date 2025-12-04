How we killed FRSC officer, daughter – Suspects

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Suspects arrested for the murder of a female officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Lasisi Funmilayo and her 12-year-old daughter, have disclosed how the victims were slaughtered.

The suspects, who include her male friend, Fajemirokun Victor, 38, an herbalist, Gboyega Aberefa, 39, his disciple, Sunday James 38, also disclosed that the victims were dismembered and their heads and several organs taken away.

Osun Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Gotan, while speaking with newsmen at the command headquarters on Wednesday, disclosed that the Fajemirokun’s wife reported at the station that her husband was missing which prompted investigation by the anti-kidnapping unit to Ikoyi, where she reported that her husband travelled to, but only his vehicle was recovered from the road.

Gotan added that further investigation led to the arrest of the herbalist on November 16, who revealed that Fajemirokun was his customer and that he brought the victims to his place in Ijebu-jesa on November 2, 2025 for money ritual and duo were killed by his boys – Sunday James, one Kehinde and Idowu who were both on the run.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Fajemirokun confessed to have taken the deceased to the herbalist because it was revealed that her existence is the reason for his misery.

“After taken her to the temple and I was told she has to be killed for me to make it in life, I agreed to her being killed but after the act I was disturbed and ran away. I went back to Ikoyi and dropped my vehicle on the road side.

“I went to Ibadan and lied to some people that some persons were after my life, so, they contributed money for me and advised that I ran out of the country, hence, I moved to Ghana”, he said.

However, Aberefa disclosed that Fajemirokun brought the deceased lady and her daughter to him and insisted that the mother and daughter be killed.

“He brought the woman and the daughter to my place and claimed that she was behind his misery, demanding that we killed them. Infact he wanted to kill her inside my house but I said no.

“Thereafter, I invited some boys around who took her into the bush, slaughter the mother and daughter. Remove some vital parts and dumped the mother’s body in river in Esa-Odo and that of the daughter in a bush in the area”, he added.