Gunmen kill police officer, abduct Chinese expatriate in Oyo

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By Dayo Johnson & Adeola Badru

IBADAN—Gunmen have killed a police officer and abducted a Chinese expatriate during an attack on Aqua Triton Company in Ogunmakin, near Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Oyo State Police Command confirmed the incident on Saturday, describing it as a coordinated, commando-style operation. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said the assailants stormed the company’s premises and engaged security personnel on duty.

“One police officer was killed while repelling the attack, and a Chinese expatriate was abducted. Some of the attackers were also injured,” Olayinka said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police immediately directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations to lead the Anti-Kidnapping Squad and other tactical teams to the scene. A bush-combing operation and full investigation are ongoing to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators.

In a related development, suspected gunmen have abducted an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Ondo State, Prince Emorioloye Owoloemi, who is also the Director-General of the Asiwaju Media Team.

Sources said Owoloemi was kidnapped around 9 a.m. along the Okonga/Olodo Junction in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area. He was reportedly taken from his office by armed men who arrived in two Hilux vehicles. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Command spokesperson, Mr Jimoh Abayomi, said investigations had commenced, assuring residents that adequate measures were in place to ensure the safety of lives and property.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, has arrested 32 suspected kidnappers and other criminals across the state.

Parading the suspects, the Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said 17 of them were linked to kidnapping-related offences. He disclosed that several arrests were made in Oba Akoko, Ile Oluji, Ondo town, Akin Camp and Odigbo axis, leading to the rescue of some victims.

Adeleye also dismissed reports of bandits invading Akure, noting that although there has been an influx of unemployed youths into the state, security agencies are working together to prevent criminal activities.

He reassured residents that Ondo State remains peaceful and that crime is steadily on the decline.