Ondo 2020: Ajayi, Jegede back Akeredolu on Amotekun

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Two governorship candidates in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party and Hon Agboola Ajayi of Zenith Labour Party have supported the governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, over the inauguration of the Southwest Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps.

The two candidates in a separate interview in Akure said that they are in support of the security outfit but with a warning against the use of the outfit for political reasons, especially during elections.

There are fears that the outfit may be deployed for election violence in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Governor Akeredolu is the chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and has been the arrowhead of Amotekun.

Ajayi’s endorsement of the security scheme came three days after the PDP kicked against Governor Akeredolu’s inauguration of the outfit, describing the development as hurriedly put together to suppress the people.

The national chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, was quoted to have kicked against the outfit last week while inaugurating the party’s National Campaign Council for Ondo State.

Secondus said that “Intelligence available to us shows that the outgoing APC Government in Ondo state in its panic has hurriedly gone ahead to launch the local security outfit Amotekun with the aim of deploying them to intimidate and harass opponents.

“We want to warn that state security outfits are at experimental stages and any abuse will mean the end of it”, PDP national chairman.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Chief Press Secretary to Ajayi, Babatope Okeowo said that “I know that he attended the establishment of the programme in Ibadan. We were there together

“He also spoke about the need for beefing up our security using community method.

“He is not against Amotekun. But will surely be against using it for election manipulation or violence.”

Ajayi said the people of the Southwest needed to be protected, hence the Amotekun initiative was desirable and acceptable to him.

Also reacting, Jegede through his Head Media Research, Samuel Fasua said it was a noble initiative but “My prayers and hope are that it (Amotekun) will not be misused.”

Recall that governor Akeredolu had assured the people of the state that the Amotekun Corps is not an independent regional outfit but a complementary effort by the governors of the Southwest to engender unity, peace and security.

Akeredolu declared that “most importantly, the corps shall not be allowed for political purposes; it has no business at political rallies just as the Police must continue to discharge its obligations and responsibilities to the people”.

