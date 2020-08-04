NIOB tasks new Fellows on professionalism

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Nigerian Institute of Building NIOB, has charged its newly-inducted Fellows to adhere to professionalism in the course of discharging their duties as professional builders.

Making the charge at the just-concluded first-ever virtual induction of NIOB members into its fellowship cadre, NIOB National President, Mr. Kunle Awobodu, said the Nigerian society stands to gain optimally when it realises and accepts that building production management is a distinct professional service rendered by builders.

Awobodu lamented that for too long the society has been misinformed or uninformed about the building delivery process.

He noted that while the impression had been created in times past that the designs of buildings were services rendered by specialists, the construction of the building had been wrongly, by actions and inactions, presented as a service that any unlettered, untrained but ambitious and connected individual can do.

According to him, this anomaly has been the bane of housing and building delivery process that has earned Nigeria the unenviable reputation of a nation with seemingly unending building collapses.

Awobodu informed the inductees that the society expects much from the profession, to safeguard society’s interest in the construction, maintenance and preservation of building stock.

While acknowledging that the building delivery process from design to construction is based on teamwork, with each participant playing his part, he asserted that with all sense of responsibility to protect lives and properties, only registered builders are charged by Nigerian law with building construction, maintenance, and deconstruction.

NIOB boss further charged the inductees to bring their wealth of experience to bear in policy formulation and mentoring of younger professionals.

Federal University of Technology, Akure; Professor Godwin Idoro of the Department of Building, University of Lagos; Professor Shehu Bustani of Bayero University Kano; and Professor Kelvin Okolie of Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, expressed delighted at the feat.

The fellows’ induction attracted participation from within and outside Nigeria.

Among the guests was a past National Vice President of the Australian Institute of Building, AIB, Graham Teede, who observed that despite the advantage of excellent network connectivity in Australia, the AIB could still learn from the bold step of NIOB that has upgraded most of its activities to the virtual realm in order to overcome global shortcomings created by COVID-19 pandemic.

Other NIOB leaders that participated in the event included Professor Yohana Izam, the Vice-Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos; Professor Sani Kunya, Dean of Students Affairs, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; Professor Martin Dada of the Department of Building, University of Lagos, and Bimbo Kolade, Federal Commissioner in the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission.

Past presidents of NIOB, Dr. Micah Obiegbu and Tijani Shuaib, were also participants.

VANGUARD

