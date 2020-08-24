Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Navy said on Monday that it has been granted approval by Lagos state government to commence construction of 850 housing units in Badagary to address the shortfall in the housing sector in Nigeria.

The Navy said the project will go a long way in reducing national housing deficit and support the federal government’s plan to provide housing for all.

Managing Director, Naval Building and Construction Company Limited, Commodore GSM Aligwe made this disclosure at the commissioning of projects at (NOWA) Naval Officers Wives Association Educational Centre and Navy Estate, in Karshi, Abuja.

His words “Today marks a major milestone in the history of our company with the commissioning of some projects.

“The NOWA Educational Centre project is a way of saying thank you to our wives for their immense support for all Officers and Men of the Nigerian Navy.

“Going by the masterplan of the Navy Estate Karshi, this Estate was planned to be one of the best in the country.

“There are at least 10 parks and gardens, a comprehensive sports arena, an 18 hole golf club, medical centres, schools and of course a shopping centre.

“Under the guidance of the Chief Of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas and the Group Managing Director (GMD), Naval Holdings, the company commenced the completion and upgrade of all infrastructure in the estate and some of the results are the projects commissioned today (Monday 24, 2020).

“There are at least 10 other projects that are ongoing and should be completed at the end of this year. These include the golf course, the swimming pool complex, construction of 10KM of roads, 3 new fountain parks, and gardens and of course one beautiful Brick City amongst others”.

Speaking at the occasion, the National President, Naval Officers’ Wives Association, Dr. Theresa Ibas applauded the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas and his Principal Staff Officers for all their encouragements and support to NOWA.

She noted that the conception of the unit of 5 apartments projects in the Secondary School was borne out of the need to address the increasingly acute accommodation and space problem the school was facing.

Mrs Ibas pointed out that the rising student’s strength meant a requirement for more teachers which was not supported by the commensurate expansion of the accommodation facilities on ground.

“Accordingly, it became necessary to embark on this project to ensure that the learning environment was improved, and the accommodation need of our teachers were provided,” she said.

‘Consequently, within the limited resources at the disposal of NBCCL, and their love for NOWA the Unit of 5 Apartment was built for NOWA.”

“In the same vain, other projects which were commissioned on Monday, which includes the Shopping Complex, Recreational Park, Transit Accommodation for female officers, and facility Office Complex were undoubtedly borne out of the need to make the lives of both personnel and civilians here in this estate more comfortable, thereby positively touching the lives of naval personnel and their families, including those of the immediate community here in the estate and Karshi by extension”, the NOWA President said.

In his address at the occasion, the Chief of Naval Staff CNS, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas said the project is the corporate social responsibility of Naval Building and Construction Company Limited.

Represented by the Acting Chief of Administration Navy, Rear Admiral Jatao Luka, the CNS praised the cordial relationship between NOWA and the High Command of the Nigerian Navy.

Rear Admiral Luka said it is a way of showing responsibility of an organization, and the Nigerian Navy being a responsible organization has deemed it necessary for the NBCCL to give back to the society which it has done through the NOWA Educational Centre. Secondly was the women transit accommodation which was done within the housing estate, which shows the concern for the needs of the staff and the personnel, that are serving the entire team of Naval Holdings.

He also emphasized the need for projects that promote the well being of personnel of the service.

The projects commissioned include female staff quarters, facility office, staff quarters for teachers of NOWA Secondary school, Karshi, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas recreational park and shopping complex.

