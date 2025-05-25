Navy boosts security with new ships, helicopters

*Shifts focus to land-based threats

By Evelyn Usman

The Chief of Naval Staff, CNS Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla , Sunday, disclosed that three ships and three helicopters would be commissioned this week, to enhance the Service’s effectiveness in supporting national security and stability.

Recognizing that most security challenges emanated from the land, the CNS revealed that the Navy had shifted its focus to creating an agile force capable of rapid response warfare, with a view to curbing asymmetric threats and support land-based operations.

He made the disclosure at the Interdenominational church service held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church , Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos, in celebration of the 69th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

He said: “ During this anniversary celebration, we will be commissioning three ships and three helicopters., several accommodation blocks and office blocks. We are also expecting several other platforms to join the fleet within this year. Let me also assure you that under my watch, we will try to mitigate a combination of challenges in the Nigerian Navy, knowing fully well, that shelter is one of the basic needs of man.

“In furtherance to our commitments to national security, we have established the special operations command in Makurdy and we also established the Nigerian Navy Marines. These are geared towards creating an agile force, capable of expeditionary warfare to curb asymmetric challenges in support of land-based oppressors, which is where most of our challenges are coming from now. Note that we will continue to improve on our operational strategies to curb critical similarities in the maritime environment and all the land”.

Reaffirming the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to its role as the regional sea power for the Gulf of Guinea region, Vice Admiral Ogalla said the Navy would continue to enhance its strategies to ensure the security of sea lines of communication within the region, which he described as a critical component of its duties.

“By sustaining these vital waterways, the Navy aims to promote regional stability and support economic growth”, he stated,acknowledging that the Navy’s progress would not have been possible without the support of President Bola Tinubu .

He charged naval personnel to remain peace-loving and law-abiding, by upholding principles that foster unity and national cohesion. Quoting 2nd Chronicles 7:14, he charged the congregants, majority of who were naval personnel , their families and civilian staff to pray for the nation , the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Navy in particular , for God to heal the land and grant the personnel wisdom and strength to carry out their duties for t good , as well as divine protection to serve the nation with integrity and dedication.

Earlier in his sermon titled A call to consciousness , Capt.Rev.Father Richmon Diala, said the celebration was a call to examine and reflect on what had sustained the Nigerian Navy as a service , and the nation , and what would sustain it tomorrow.

He gave the answer as ‘TOGETHER’, emphasizing the importance of a progressive mindset and reminding the congregants that their current position was a result of God’s grace. He encouraged them to acknowledge the journey that brought them to where they are today, recognizing that some who were once connected are not as fortunate.

He also highlighted excellence as a watchword for naval personnel, stressing that the Navy was a service built on high standards.

He said: “the Navy is an excellent service. Bear it in mind that you are an excellent person and anything you do must be done excellently to the best of your ability. In the Navy, we do not set the standard; we are the standard. We are a reference point. If we wear white, we must be pure.

He also urged them to uphold truth by being sincere and not to be hypocrites. “We must not be white inside and dark outside. When people meet you, let them meet Christ. When people come to your office, let them meet a child of God. You must be true, real, and accountable. Be true to God, yourself, and people”.

The Reverend Father further charged them to embrace the virtue of honour by distinguishing themselves from sycophancy. He encouraged them to give honour to whom it is due, by recognizing the contributions of individuals, whether dead or living.

The Rev. Father reminded everyone of the need to be renewed and focused on the future, leveraging equity and honour in all their interactions. With the responsibility placed in their hands, he urged them to remember that they would one day give an account for their actions, emphasizing that “ true power lies not in human authority but in answering to God”.

The church hall was a vibrant spectacle, filled to capacity with devotees, as naval officers in their elegant cream-colored uniform and members of the Naval Officers Wives Association,NOWA and Joint Women Fellowship in their striking white and blue attire, came together in joyful worship.