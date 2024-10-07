Spotlight on Nigerian Navy’s strides in security, community service, sports

By Ayo Onikoyi

A salient area of focus for the Nigerian Government has been on tackling insecurity, particularly in regions affected by militancy, insurgency and banditry.

Heightened incidences of oil theft, illegal refining, and infrastructure vandalism in Nigeria’s oil-rich regions, for instance, have threatened the country’s oil production ambitions for many decades.

Expectedly, the country, which maintains a significant dependency on its oil resources for economic wealth, has continued to read the riot act to saboteurs and is showing its commitment to addressing these challenges through decisive actions.

Achieving a secure and stable operating environment for local and international investors is indeed deemed vital by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), if Nigeria is to reach its ambitious target of producing an average of 2.5 million barrels of oil and condensate per day in the short term.

As such, Nigeria’s security forces with a mandate to safeguard vital infrastructure and combat illegal activities that threaten production output have taken on the enormous task of curtailing widespread criminal operations across both land and sea.

Over the past few months, the Nigerian Navy in particular has further demonstrated its commitment to the cause by intensifying its protective operations in Nigeria’s territorial waters and creeks. Through high-intelligence maritime patrols and collaborative efforts with local security agencies, the Navy has recorded a series of successful operations, dismantling illegal refineries and preventing crude oil theft.

These bold efforts are paying off. Nigeria’s oil production (crude oil and condensates) has risen steadily since March 2024, adding over 130,000 daily barrels as of August 2024.

Notably, in continuation of its Operation Delta Sanity, a pragmatic initiative aimed at restoring order and security in the Niger Delta region, the Navy has recently shut down illegal mining activities and apprehended culprits in various communities, including Otougbene, Ogboinbiri, Babaragbene, and Igbomotoro communities in Southern-Ijaw, Bayelsa State; Tibo community in Warri South-West, Delta State; and Odo-Bioku, Awoye Riverine Community, Ilaje, Ondo State. Operatives have also intercepted and recovered drums of stolen crude oil at various loading points within the region, after engaging in fiery gun-battles with armed ex-militants.

In September, Navy personnel acting on reliable intelligence also intercepted a large wooden boat transporting a significant amount of stolen crude oil from Ondo State at Ibeju Lekki. Five suspects were arrested in connection with the theft.

While the Navy has been diligently working to nip oil theft and illegal mining activities in the bud across the country, it also continues to make remarkable strides in other critical areas like community engagement, humanitarian efforts and personnel welfare.

This year, the Navy has ramped up its work on various infrastructural projects. The construction of new accommodation for its personnel, such as 12 blocks of 24 houses in Navy Town, Ojo, is nearing completion, while one of its commands recently oversaw the complete renovation of NOWA Primary School, Ojo. Noteworthy infrastructural upgrades at the naval base in Igbokoda, Ondo, including an expansion of the sickbay from a 2-bed to an 8-bed ward with modern facilities, also emphasise the Navy’s commitment to personnel welfare.

The military outfit prioritises community outreach equally. In Esuk Mba, Akpabuyo LGA, Cross River State, it has conducted a medical campaign, performing general health examinations and consultations, including dental, eye, and blood sugar checks for residents. Malaria treatment and medication, medicated glasses, and insecticide-treated nets were also provided for locals in need. A similar outreach was carried out in Rivers State, where primary and secondary school pupils in the Burukiri community, Bonny LGA, received free school bags and essential writing materials.

Regrettably, policing Nigeria’s maritime waters sometimes comes at a heavy cost. In July, Lieutenant Commander Gideon Yashim Gwaza paid the ultimate price while leading his team in a successful rescue mission, saving 59 individuals aboard a dredging vessel from the brink of drowning at the mouth of Opobo River. The gallant officer sadly died in the process.

Despite these consequential challenges and sacrifices, the Nigerian Navy, under the inspirational guidance of Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, indicates it remains undeterred in its mission to enhance maritime security and protect national interests.

Beyond its dedication to safeguarding Nigerian waters and uplifting local communities, the Navy has also shown it possesses remarkable expertise in sports management. The Chief of Naval Staff’s volleyball club, CNS Spikers, has remained a formidable force, competing in all tiers of Nigerian Professional Volleyball since its establishment in 2021.

The male team, for instance, has not lost a single competitive domestic match in the past two years, while the female team proudly holds the title of the 2023 Defending Champions in the Volleyball Female Premier League. Both teams also represented Nigeria at last year’s African Club Volleyball Championships in Tunisia.

These accomplishments so far this year, and the evident fervour with which the Vice Admiral Ogalla-led Navy is committed to further executing its duties, underline the fact that the service remains an integral force in national development. With its resolute leadership and strategic foresight, it stands as a pillar of strength in Nigeria’s journey toward long-term security, economic prosperity, and regional stability.

Indeed, the Navy’s multifaceted efforts assure that the country’s vision of holistic socio-economic growth remains attainable, despite the complex challenges that lie ahead.