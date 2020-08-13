Gunmen attack IGP’s team in Delta, kill police inspector

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – Unidentified gunmen in the early hours of Thursday, attacked a team of policemen in Delta State attached to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Special Taskforce on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering killing one of the policemen in the team.

The incident according to security sources, occurred at the Evwreni axis of the East-West road in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

Though efforts to speak with the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya were fruitless, a source from Evwreni community who denied involvement of the community with the incident, said the incident occurred at about 3:40a.m on Thursday.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the two hoodlums who came in a motorcycle, took the Police team off guard and attempted to flee with the official rifle of the slain policeman.

According to the source, “two of the policemen identified as Inspector Yusuf Adamu and Sergeant Andrew Azim were deployed to the Evwreni axis of the East-West road.

“It appeared that they were asleep when the boys struck. During the attack, the inspector was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident which also resulted in a shootout

“The gunmen were however repelled during the attack and his AK47 rifle recovered with the gunmen fleeing into the night.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: