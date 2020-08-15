Canon woos African film-makers with new EOS Camera range

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Leading professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems company, Canon has introduced a new camera range to revolutionize the African film industry their EOS Camera range.

The camera features Canon’s newly developed Super 35mm 4K CMOS sensor which comes with 16+ stops of dynamic range, professional codecs in a compact, modular body. Created with the expertise and technical knowledge at the heart of Canon’s innovative products, the latest in the EOS range offers a customisable full-frame cinema camera experience that is built for creative freedom.

At a Webinar on Tuesday, Canon team led by Amine Djouhara, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa, the company reveals the potentials of the new innovation and why they have focused on Africa

“Canon’s continuous relationship with empowering the African creative market via innovative technology has supported the rise of Africa’s content. Our focus is on offering leading industry know-how and award-winning cameras and lenses built for enthusiast and professional level creatives,” says Amine Djouhara, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa.

“The Cinema EOS range is the perfect expression of form and function, exceptionally adaptable to virtually any production with its modular design, and we are excited to see what Africa’s talented filmmakers create,” he added.

Sharing their experiences were two leading African film directors; Kunle Afolayan from Nigeria and and Merzak Allouache from Algeria as both have availed themselves the use of the latest Cinema EOS range ( Canon’s EOS C500 Mark II).

According to Afolayan, “I first saw the Canon EOS C500 Mark II at IBC 2019 and I was amazed at its capabilities. Normally it’s not a director’s place to tell a director of photography (DOP) what kit to use, but I always wanted to shoot in 4K full-frame, and I knew that this camera would make it to the Netflix approved list, which was vital for this production,” said Nigerian actor, producer and director, Kunle Afolayan.

“Thankfully Jonathan Kovel, the DOP working on my new film, loved the camera, therefore, we were able to shoot Citation with the Canon EOS C500 Mark II, which gave us another level of authenticity and creative freedom.”

The Algerian legendary director Merzak Allouache who also selected the Canon EOS C500 Mark II for his latest film said, “The film benefited from the technology provided by Canon. The production team was provided with a Canon EOS C500 Mark II camera and a range of Cine Lenses and accessories so that the film could be shot entirely in 5.9K at 24 fps.

The EOS 5D Mark IV and EOSR were also used throughout, to shoot the film and to photograph the behind-the-scenes footage. The camera provides complete flexibility and freedom to choose the image formats, bokeh effects and lenses that are best suited to the filming conditions,” he added.

Canon is also launching 42 pro-video webinar program called Canon Tech Talk Series in three languages to share the knowledge of industry leaders with the African film-making community.

