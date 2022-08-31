By Juliet Umeh

Manufacturer of innovative cameras, Canon Central and North Africa is revolutionizing photography in Nigeria with the introduction of mirror-less imaging solutions.

The mirror-less range of products include EOS R3, EOS R5 C, EOS R7 and EOS R10.

The company also hosted Masterclass on the products following an open exhibition of the products recently where five booths participated.

Director of Sales and Marketing, Canon Central and North Africa, Amine Djouahra, said that the EOS R3 offers all the familiarity and speed of Canon’s celebrated EOS-1 series, with the innovation and versatility of the pioneering EOS R System whereas the EOS R5 C is a powerful, hybrid cinema camera that combines the professional filmmaking features of the Cinema EOS range with the EOS R System’s photo capabilities.

Connecting, Communicating & Co-creating

Djouahra said: “Centering its vision of getting closer to its customers and imaging community in Nigeria, Canon has set up various experiential booths to facilitate audiences in getting an authentic experience of the Canon universe.

“The objective behind setting up these different booths is for our end users, enthusiasts and customers, and media to really get up close and personal with Canon products to gather all the knowledge, and additional tips and tricks they need to use their Canon products optimally. We truly practice what we preach, and the R-tour is a living testimony of Canon’s commitment to get closer to its customers. It gives us an opportunity to connect, learn, teach, communicate, and co-create with our passionate end users who are as eager to interact with us, as we are with them. The roaring success of our previous R-tours in Africa highlights the mammoth efforts taken by Canon to build long-lasting relationships with our consumers.”

“Nigeria is a land of creativity and is home to the second biggest film industry in the world, there is absolutely no doubt that the country needs best-in-class photography and videography products and that’s precisely what we do. Canon and Nigeria is a perfect match for each other, and I know that this R-tour will help us fortify this bond of creativity even further,” he continues.”

Spreading Goodness – Project Ire

He explained that Canon will commence its Project Ire through R-tour with a vision to support and sustain a year-long collaboration with influencers that are spreading goodness and giving back to their respective communities by generating awareness through their art-forms. Canon will collaborate with influencers that include Mofe Bamuyiwa and George Okoro among others.

“The chosen influencers will be exclusively offered the opportunity to test drive Canon’s mirrorless line-up of products, along with a range of online and/or offline masterclasses in a bid to propel the wave of storytelling in Nigeria. Images captured by the influencers who are part of Project Ire will be printed on Canon Pro 300 Printer at the University of Lagos.

The Spirit of Storytelling

He said: “The as part of the R-tour, Canon will also be announcing a partnership with Shutters network – a photo community based in Abuja, Nigeria to promote the spirit of storytelling through community engagement, content creation, and social media awareness.”

Director of Sales and Marketing, Amine Djouahra, Canon Central and North Africa at the R Tour launch in Nigeria

