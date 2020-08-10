Ondo 2020: Akeredolu hits ZLP, describes party as vehicle without engine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

In what looked like a declaration of war with his friend of many years, governor Rotimi Akeredolu has hit at the Zenith Labour Party ZLP led by the immediate past governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

Akeredolu described Mimiko’s ZLP like a vehicle without engine.

” They said they are coming with a third force under ZLP, that party is dead on arrival.

“It could be best described as a car without an engine. We are waiting for them.

” They spent eight years in this state and left so many debts that we are still paying, they left undone so many things that we have now done to the glory of God.

” Let them come with their candidate and we will see what they want to campaign with”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: