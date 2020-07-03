We will back Obaseki to win, do more in second term ― PDP govs

Kindly Share This Story:

…Obaseki, Shaibu will win – aide

By Dirisu Yakubu & Ozioruva Aliu – Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have thrown their weight behind their newest colleague, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, and vowed to support his re-election on September 19.

They spoke on the banner of the PDP Governors Forum, PDP-GF, led by Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Felicitating with Governor Obaseki on his 63rd birthday, the PDD governors wished him well on his quest to secure a second term in office.

In a congratulatory message signed by the Director General of the forum, Cyril Maduabum, they said: “Your birthday this year is particularly important coming on the heels of your emergence as the consensus PDP governorship candidate for the imminent Edo state governorship election.

“As you face the Edo State electorate, we ask God to guide and guard your activities; give you the wisdom, strength and good health required to face the battle for the soul of Edo State.

“We ask you to continue to work and embrace all the people of Edo State, particularly the downtrodden and the vulnerable. We admire the job you have done in Edo State in your current term which informed the high level of confidence reposed in you by the PDP and the people of Edo State.

“We pray that God will lead you to do even better in your second term, in terms of achievements already recorded in the provision of infrastructure, healthcare, education, rapid economic development, social development initiatives like your determined onslaught on the human trafficking cartel and human capital development, sustained improvement on ease of doing business, incorporation of technology in running the affairs of government, deepening of cultural and sporting infrastructure and generally repositioning Edo state as a modern well governed progressive state.

“We wish to use this opportunity to convey the solidarity of all your colleagues in the forum and to assure you of their support in the forth-coming election in Edo State.”

Governor Obaseki recently quit the All Progressives Congress, APC, alongside the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu for the PDP.

Meanwhile, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Obaseki, Wellington Osadolor, yesterday, said he is confident Obaseki and Shaibu would win the September 19 governorship election.

He told Vanguard that not less than 98 per cent of Edo people are with Obaseki and that this was boosted by his defection to the PDP with his supporters.

Osadolor who is also the Coordinator of Edo Odion Youth Moveme, said: “I am confident that Obaseki and Shaibu will win the election and remain in Osadebey Avenue for another four years.

“98 per cent of Edo people want Governor Godwin Obaseki to continue in office hence, the reason you see people jubilating and singing songs in support of the governor after he won the party primary election.

“Leaders of PDP set aside their ambitions in the interest of the party unity and the progress of the state because Obaseki has done so much and the good people of Edo are waiting for September to appreciate the governor by voting for his re-election.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: