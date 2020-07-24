PSG captian Thiago Silva opens up on impending exit from club

Kindly Share This Story:

Thiago Silva does not want to leave Paris Saint-Germain but says now is not the right time to discuss his impending exit.

Brazil centre-back Silva agreed to remain with the Ligue 1 champions for the upcoming Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue finals, as well as the resumption of PSG’s Champions League campaign in August, despite it being confirmed last month he will depart at the end of the season.

Veteran Silva has established himself as a club legend since arriving from Milan in 2012 and has featured over 300 times for the Ligue 1 giants.

Silva had a farewell of sorts in a 4-0 friendly win over Celtic at the Parc des Princes this week but the 35-year-old was keen for the focus to remain on the team’s ambitions for trophies and not his future.

“It’s a special moment for me. With the supporters, we have always had a lot of respect. They asked if I could stay, but it’s not my decision. Now is not the time to talk about this topic,” he told a news conference ahead of Friday’s Coupe de France showpiece with Saint-Etienne.

“We will have time to talk about it later. I didn’t want to leave, but the decision has already been made. I respect [the decision] and will respect it until the end.

“There are no further discussions [about my future]. Leonardo [PSG’s sporting director] has already spoken to the press.

“I don’t want you to talk about this just yet. I understand the topic, your urge to know what’s going on, but now is not the time to talk about it.”

Head coach Thomas Tuchel echoed a similar message, adding: “I can understand that you want to talk about this, but now is not the time.

“He’s my captain, he’s super reliable. I have said this many times. It is important that he is here for the finals, and for Lisbon in the Champions League. Then we talk about all this.”

